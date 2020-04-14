दैनिक भास्करApr 14, 2020, 01:57 PM IST
मुंबई. लॉकडाउन के चलते लोगों के ट्रेवल करने पर रोक लगा दी गई है जिसके चलते लोग त्यौहार भी घर पर ही मना रहे हैं। हाल ही में मिलिंद सोमन ने एक पोस्ट के जरिए बताया कि उनकी पत्नी अंकिता बिहू उत्सव के मौके पर अपने परिवार को काफी मिस कर रही हैं लेकिन वो लॉकडाउन के चलते गुवाहाटी नहीं जा सकती। ऐसे में मिलिंद ने बिहू मनाते हुए अपनी वाइफ के साथ एग्ग फाइट करके उनका मन बहलाया है।
मिलिंद सोमन ने हाल ही में अपने इंस्टाग्राम अकाउंट से एक तस्वीर शेयर की है जिसमें दोनों एग्ग फाइट करते नजर आ रहे हैं। इस फोटो को शेयर करते हुए मिलिंद ने लिखा, 'दुनिया को हैप्पी रंगोली बिहू। अंकिता गुवाहाटी में अपने परिवार को याद कर रही थीं इसलिए हमने सेलिब्रेट करने के लिए एग्ग फाइट की है। जो जाहिर तौर पर इस मौके पर की जाती है'।
Happy Rongali Bihu to the world 😃 @ankita_earthy is missing her family in Guwahati, so we had a small egg fight to celebrate, which, apparently, is the thing to do !! . . . To all the people separated at this time, from families, friends and other loves, enjoy this time of missing each other, you will be reunited soon!! Be safe !! . . . #ManyWaysToBreakAnEgg 📷 @somanusha
इसके आगे मिलिंद ने उन सभी लोगों को हौंसला बढ़ाया है जो इस समय अपने परिवार वालों से दूर फंसे हुए हैं। अंकिता ने भी अपने इंस्टाग्राम अकाउंट से एग्ग फाइट का एक बूमरैंग शेयर किया है। दोनों इस मौके पर ट्रेडिशनल अंदाज में नजर आ रहे हैं।
Today is the New Year’s Day in Assam. I know there’s not much celebrations happening right now considering the situation but I miss all of it! Growing up, I had the chance to learn about our tradition and customs from my grandfather (puthadeu) who is as wise as they come. Learning Bihu songs from my grandma (anaideu) and Bihu dance from my aunts 💛 Stealing and eating Pithas and ladoos from the kitchen 🙈 Waiting out at night to welcome the #husoridol Waiting for #bihu gifts. Waking up to the smell of #kumalsaul with cream and curd. Dressing up as a #bihuoti and dancing till we were tired. I LOVE the sound of #pepa and #gagana as much as I love my culture. Well, it’s quite evident from my post that some major missing happening here 🙈 So here’s wishing you all a very happy #rongalibihu !! These are difficult times, let’s count our blessings. Let’s be grateful for what we have (family, love, food) and celebrate that. Love to you all ❤️ . . @milindrunning tried cheering me up with an egg fight 😀 I won btw 😝 #rongalibihu #happiness #love #missing #happybihu
दरअसल बिहू पर्व असम का नया साल माना जाता है। मिलिंद सोमन की वाइफ अंकिता कोंवर असम से ताल्लुक रखती हैं ऐसे में वो हर साल अपने घरवालों से साथ गुवाहाटी में ही बिहू सेलिब्रेट करती हैं। इस साल लॉकडाउन के चलते वो अपने घर नहीं जा पाईं थी जिसके चलते दोनों ने साथ में ही मजेदार ट्रेडिशनल गेम खेलकर बिहू सेलिब्रेट किया है।