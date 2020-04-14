View this post on Instagram

Happy Rongali Bihu to the world 😃 @ankita_earthy is missing her family in Guwahati, so we had a small egg fight to celebrate, which, apparently, is the thing to do !! . . . To all the people separated at this time, from families, friends and other loves, enjoy this time of missing each other, you will be reunited soon!! Be safe !! . . . #ManyWaysToBreakAnEgg 📷 @somanusha

