View this post on Instagram

Ankita Lokhande met Sushant’s family💔🙏 She was seen leaving the apartment in Bandra... escorted by Sushi’s friend Sandeep Singh who’s a producer and has been a constant sight at his apartment, hospital and the last rites🙏 FOLLOW 👉 @voompla INQUIRIES 👉 @ppbakshi . #voompla #bollywood #ankitalokhande #sushantsinghrajput #ripsushant #ripsushantsinghrajput💔 #bollywoodstyle #bollywoodfashion #mumbaidiaries #delhidiaries #indianactress #bollywoodactress #bollywoodactresses

A post shared by Voompla (@voompla) on Jun 16, 2020 at 1:35am PDT