View this post on Instagram

‪Some films run and some don’t. Very few live a very long life. I’m so grateful that my first film has been loved for 19 years and counting. This date 2001 it changed everything for me. Forever. Thank you Team. #TumBin ‬ ‪https://youtu.be/IKhXEjjWlzM‬

A post shared by Anubhav Sinha (@anubhavsinhaa) on Jul 12, 2020 at 7:58pm PDT