पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Entertainment
  • Bollywood
  • Anupam Kher Book Your Best Day Is Today; Veteran Actor Anupam Kher Interview To Dainik Bhaskar; Speaks On Sushant Singh Rajput And Coronavirus Lockdown

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

भास्कर एक्सक्लूसिव:अनुपम खेर बोले- सिर्फ टैलेंट के दम पर इस मुकाम तक नहीं पहुंचा, मेरे एटीट्यूड का भी अहम रोल

20 मिनट पहलेलेखक: अमित कर्ण
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • हाल ही में अनुपम खेर ने लॉन्च की अपनी बुक 'योर मोस्ट डे इज टुडे'
  • 65 साल के हो चुके अनुपम ने कहा- अभी जिंदगी का इंटरवल हुआ है

अभिनेता अनुपम खेर की नई किताब 'योर मोस्ट डे इज टुडे' हाल ही में लॉन्च हुई। कोरोना काल में लिखी इस किताब में उन्होंने जिंदगी के पॉजिटिव पहलुओं के बारे में बात की है। भास्कर से खास बातचीत में अनुपम ने जिंदगी जीने की सलाहियत पर सुझाव रखे। पढ़िए इंटरव्यू के प्रमुख अंश...

सवाल: कोरोना काल में डिप्रेशन बढ़ा, लोगों की नौकरियां चली गईं, बिजनेस ठप हो गए। बॉलीवुड में कई कलाकारों ने सुसाइड किया। ऐसे हालात में कैसे कोई अपनी लाइफ के बुरे दौर को बेस्ट बना सकता है?

जवाब: 20 मार्च को जब मैं न्‍यूयॉर्क से मुंबई आया तो महसूस हुआ कि महामारी हम सबकी जिंदगी को प्रभावित करेगी। मैंने कभी मुंबई की सड़कों को इस तरह सुनसान नहीं देखा था। एयरपोर्ट को कभी बियाबान नहीं देखा था। मेरे दोस्त अनिल कपूर ने कहा कि 14 दिन से पहले किसी से मिलना नहीं। हालांकि, मैं आशावादी इंसान हूं। लेकिन, मुझे लगा कि क्‍या इसमें मुझे आशा की किरण नजर आएगी। बादलों के पीछे क्‍या सिल्वर लाइनिंग दिखेगी। फिर एक दिन कोयल की कूक और पक्षियों के चहचहाने की आवाजें आईं।

39 सालों के मुंबई प्रवास में पहली बार था, जब मुझे लगा कि इंसान पिंजरे में कैद में हैं और पशु-पक्षी आजाद नजर आ रहे थे। हमें हर हाल में लाइफ में पॉजिटिविटी ढूंढनी ही पड़ती है। मैं इस मुकाम पर सिर्फ अपने टैलेंट के दम पर नहीं पहुंचा हूं। इसमें मेरे एटीट्यूड की भी अहम भूमिका है। कभी आशावादी रवैये में कमी नहीं आने दी। ये रवैया आप को रखना ही होगा। कितने भी बुरे हालात क्‍यों न हों, आप को रोशनी की हल्की सी किरण नजर आनी चाहिए। उसे ढूंढना ही चाहिए।

सवाल: पूरे कोरोना काल में सबसे पॉजिटिव क्या महसूस किया?

सवाल: यही कि इंसान को पूरे जीवनकाल में तीन चीजों के अलावा बाकी किसी चीज की जरूरत नहीं है। हम उस मृगतृष्णा के पीछे भागते रहते हैं, जिसकी अहमियत ही नहीं। मसलन, हमें कीमती बैग्स, डार्क ग्लासेज और महंगी गाड़ियां चाहिए, लेकिन जब लॉकडाउन अनाउंस हुआ तो तीन ही चीजें सबके जेहन में रहीं। नंबर एक किसी तरह अपने मां-बाप, बीवी-बच्‍चों के पास पहुंच जाएं। नंबर दो बस किसी तरह बेहद जरूरी चीजें मिल जाएं। तीसरा वाईफाई चलता रहे, ताकि दुनिया के साथ रिश्ता बंधा रहे।

यह दौर कई तरह से हमारे लिए पॉजिटिव ही साबित हुआ है। उन दोस्‍तों और रिश्तेदारों से बातें कीं, जो भूले-बिसरे हो गए थे। नए शौक और आदतों को एक्सप्लोर किया। मेरे पास 150 दोस्‍तों के साथ वाली 10th स्‍टैंडर्ड की एक फोटो थी। उनमें से मैंने 40 से संपर्क किया। उनसे बात की। सामूहिक तौर पर मेडिटेशन किया। जिंदगी में पॉज आया, जिसकी सख्त जरूरत होती है।

सवाल: सुशांत सिंह राजपूत की खूबसूरत बात क्या थी, जो आपको शूटिंग के दौरान महसूस हुई?

जवाब: सुशांत की आंखों में सेंस ऑफ वंडर था। उनकी बातों से भी वह करिश्मा झलकता था। वो जिंदगी में बहुत कुछ करना चाहते थे। मुझे इस बात का बहुत दुख है कि वो नहीं रहे। उनके ढेर सारे सपने रहे होंगे। जब हमने महेंद्र सिंह धोनी की बायोपिक की थी, जब मैंने देखा था कि वो कितने मेहनती थे। उनकी कमी हमेशा खलेगी।

सवाल: आप 65 के हो गए। अपने साथियों की तुलना में अब तक बहुत एक्टिव हैं, हॉलीवुड तक हो आए। अब ऐसा क्या करेंगे जो एकदम 'अनुपम' हो?

जवाब : अभी तो जिंदगी का इंटरवल आया है। हमारा मनोबल अंदर से आता है। मैं अपने आप से झूठ बोलने की कोशिश नहीं करता। अपनी सेहत का ख्याल रखता हूं। मुझे फेलियर से डर नहीं लगता है। अमूमन लोग इसलिए जिंदगी के किसी पड़ाव पर रुक जाते हैं कि किसी नई चीज को ट्राय करने पर कामयाबी मिलेगी या नहीं। इस तरह का अप्रोच रखकर हम मिडियॉकर बनकर रह जाते हैं।

मेरे पिताजी ने बहुत पहले कहा था, 'Failure Is an Event, Not a Person’. मतलब यह कि इंसान फेल नहीं होता, परिस्थितियां फेल होती हैं। एक हादसा सा है, जो किसी की जिंदगी में घट जाता है। दूसरी चीज यह बोली थी कि किसी को भी खुश करना सबसे आसान काम है। मैं दोनों बातों पर अमल करता रहता हूं। कुछ खोने का गम पाल कर नहीं रखता। ये सब मिलकर मुझे एक्टिव बनाए रखते हैं। रोज सुबह जब आंख खुले तो भगवान का शुक्रिया अदा करना चाहिए कि आंख खुली है। एक नया दिन शुरू हुआ है। लाइफ ब्‍यूटीफुल है।

सवाल: कोरोना के इस दौर में मां की कौन सी सीख आपके सबसे ज्यादा काम आई? किताब में इससे जुड़ा कोई किस्सा हो तो बताइए?

जवाब : किताब का टाइटल मां की दी हुई शिक्षा से है। जब हम छोटे थे, तब मां ही मुझे और मेरे छोटे भाई राजू को 15 मिनट पैदल चलकर स्‍कूल के गेट पर छोड़ा करती थीं। दोनों को खाने का डिब्बा देते हुए कश्‍मीरी में कहती थी, ‘योर बेस्ट डे इज टुडे’। आज का दिन आप की जिंदगी का सबसे बेहतर दिन है। लिहाजा स्‍कूल या नाटक में जीत या हार होने पर हम खुश ही रहते थे। बाकी मां ने सहनशीलता सिखाई है।

सवाल: जब आप किताब लिख रहे थे, तब कोरोना वायरस के चलते बनी दुनिया की स्थिति के बारे में क्या ख्याल मन आए?

जवाब: मनुष्य जाति ने इस कायनात पर बहुत उत्पात मचाया था। हम भूल गए थे कि इसमें और भी जीव-जंतु और प्राणी रहते हैं। हम अपने लालच में इतने खो गए थे कि किसी और का ख्याल नहीं रखा। ऐसे में इस छोटे से वायरस ने हमें सबक दे दिया कि हमें दूसरों का भी ख्याल रखना होगा। अपने लालच पर लगाम लगानी होगी। जब सागर मंथन होता है तो अमृत के साथ विष भी निकलता है। लिहाजा, आने वाले युग में लोग सहानुभूति के साथ जिएंगे। दूसरों के बारे में भी सोचेंगे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंवैक्सीन के साइड इफेक्ट्स से रहें सावधान, रिपब्लिक डे के चीफ गेस्ट होंगे जॉनसन और आर-पार की लड़ाई में बदला किसान आंदोलन - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज धार्मिक संबंधी कार्यों में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। समान विचारधारा के वाले किसी व्यक्ति से संपर्क करना आपके लिए प्रसन्नता दायक रहेगा। तथा जीवन स्तर को सुधारने के लिए सिद्धांत वादी तथा व्यापक दृ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें