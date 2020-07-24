दुलारी रॉक्स:अनुपम खेर की मां दुलारी कोरोना संक्रमण से उबरीं, एक्टर ने वीडियो शेयर कर लिखा- आप सभी के प्यार और दुआओं का शुक्रिया

View this post on Instagram

Previous day Dulari was shifted in the hospital from the Isolation Ward to a regular floor. I was to pick her up at 5pm. She was waiting. Apart from the doctors telling me I knew she was better the moment she called me पागल (mad) for coming early to pick her up. 😳😬🙄Also when she repeated after me #RangaKhush, our family code word for things being ok. It is also our tribute to actor #Joginder. Thank you all once again for your love and prayers. I am superstitious to say #DulariRocks. But she does. She refused to take wheelchair to the waiting car. Please pray for her continuous good health. She sends her love to you all!! 🙏🙏😍 #ThankYou

