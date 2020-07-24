दुलारी रॉक्स:अनुपम खेर की मां दुलारी कोरोना संक्रमण से उबरीं, एक्टर ने वीडियो शेयर कर लिखा- आप सभी के प्यार और दुआओं का शुक्रिया

पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपरInstall App
अनुपम खेर की मां दुलारी शुक्रवार को हॉस्पिटल से डिस्चार्ज हो गईं। मां को घर लाने पहुंचे अनुपम ने उनका एक वीडियो बनाया था, जिसे बाद में सोशल मीडिया पर शेयर किया। दुलारी खेर कोरोनावायरस संक्रमित थीं। अब वे पूरी तरह से संक्रमण से उबर चुकी हैं।अनुपम ने लिखा- वह दिन जब मेरी मां अस्पताल से वापस आ गईं। दुलारी को 12 जुलाई को कोरोना वायरस संक्रमण की पुष्टि हुई थी, जिसकी जानकारी भी अनुपम ने सोशल मीडिया के जरिए दी थी।
View this post on Instagram
Previous day Dulari was shifted in the hospital from the Isolation Ward to a regular floor. I was to pick her up at 5pm. She was waiting. Apart from the doctors telling me I knew she was better the moment she called me पागल (mad) for coming early to pick her up. 😳😬🙄Also when she repeated after me #RangaKhush, our family code word for things being ok. It is also our tribute to actor #Joginder. Thank you all once again for your love and prayers. I am superstitious to say #DulariRocks. But she does. She refused to take wheelchair to the waiting car. Please pray for her continuous good health. She sends her love to you all!! 🙏🙏😍 #ThankYou
A post shared by Anupam Kher (@anupampkher) on Jul 24, 2020 at 1:53am PDT
मां की तबीयत को लेकर चिंतित थे अनुपम
अनुपम ने लिखा- दुलारी रॉक्स। अनुपम ने अपनी पोस्ट में लिखा- पिछले दिनों मां को आइसोलेशन वॉर्ड से हॉस्पिटल में शिफ्ट किया गया था। मुझे उन्हें 5 बजे लेने जाना था। वे मेरा इंतजार कर रही थीं। एक बार फिर में आप सभी के प्यार और दुआओं का शुक्रिया अदा करता हूं। अनुपम आगे लिखते हैं- मैं इस बात कहने को लेकर वहम में था कि दुलारी रॉक्स। पर उन्होंने वाकई ऐसा कर दिखाया। उन्होंने व्हीलचेयर से कार तक आने से इनकार कर दिया। उनकी सेहत लगातार अच्छी बनी रहे, कृपया इसके लिए प्रार्थना करिएगा। वह भी अपना प्यार आप सभी को भेजेंगी। शुक्रिया।
View this post on Instagram
I would like to inform friends, well-wishers and everyone else that I had taken my mother for a check-up yesterday, as she had been experiencing loss of appetite. On doctor’s recommendation, we took her for CT Scan to rule out any medical issue. Upon testing, she was found mildly Covid +. Owing to her age, we have admitted her into Kokilaben Hospital. She is doing fine. Three other members ( my brother, his wife and my niece) have also tested mildly positive.I got myself tested as well and I have tested negative. The family has self-quarantined themselves and we have informed the BMC. I would like to reach out to everyone with aged parents - please get your parents tested even if they show the slightest of symptoms. Despite the extreme amount of carefulness displayed by my brother and his family over the last few months, they still tested positive. So I urge everyone to take this seriously and understand that no amount of safety measures are enough. Friends, don’t let your guards down. Let’s be vigilant, let’s be aware and let’s fight the bad times together. 🙏🙏#stayhome #staysafe #DulariWillStillRock @rajukherofficial @kherreema @vrindakher
A post shared by Anupam Kher (@anupampkher) on Jul 11, 2020 at 10:09pm PDT
अनुपम की रिपोर्ट निगेटिव आई थी
अनुपम खेर ने 12 जुलाई को एक वीडियो ट्वीट कर बताया था कि उनकी मां दुलारी कोरोना पॉजिटिव हैं। इसके अलावा उन्होंने बताया था कि भाई राजू खेर, राजू की पत्नी रीमा और भतीजी वृंदा की रिपोर्ट भी पॉजिटिव आई है। अनुपम ने अपना भी कोरोना टेस्ट करवाया था, लेकिन उनकी रिपोर्ट निगेटिव आई थी। अनुपम ने यह ट्वीट बच्चन फैमिली के कोरोना पॉजिटिव आए जाने के बाद किया था। बच्चन परिवार का अभी नानावटी अस्पताल में इलाज चल रहा है।0
