सुशांत की मौत का मामला:एमएस धोनी फिल्म में सुशांत के को-स्टार रहे अनुपम खेर बोले- जो चल रहा है उसे देखकर आंख मूंदना कायरता है और कायर होना अच्छी बात नहीं है

View this post on Instagram

This is the least we owe him. This is the least we can do for him. Sushant’s family deserves to know the truth. His friends, colleagues, loved ones and millions of fans who loved him deserve to know what caused his death. If we have any humanity left, then we must raise our voices today. So much has been said, there are so many conspiracy theories, but it is not about who stands on which side anymore, it is about ensuring, that this case reaches a logical conclusion. We must know the truth.🙏#JusticeforSushant

A post shared by Anupam Kher (@anupampkher) on Aug 4, 2020 at 3:34am PDT