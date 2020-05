View this post on Instagram

My 1st film #Saaransh directed by #MaheshBhatt Saab was released on 25th May, 1984. I was 28 and played a 65 years old man #BVPradhan. I complete 36 years in the world of entertainment today. It has been an incredible journey so far. God has been and so have been my producers/directors. Most of all it is you, my audiences who have given me so much love and strength. I am humbled and blessed. THANK YOU!! 🙏🙏😍 #36YearsOfAnupam #Saaransh #KuchBhiHoSaktaHai

