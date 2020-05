View this post on Instagram

ऐसे ही नहीं हम bestest है!😎This is one of the most motivating videos I have seen in these times of #Covid19. Where an Indian army officer is applauding the work being done by our police and home guards personnel. Listen to his words of appreciation. Jai Hind!🙏🇮🇳 @indianarmy.adgpi #IndianPolice #HomeGuards #viawatsapp

A post shared by Anupam Kher (@anupampkher) on May 21, 2020 at 10:15pm PDT