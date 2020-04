View this post on Instagram

Last night in so many ways was magical. The togetherness of people. The hope, the campassion. Making an effort to heal the World by a collective effort of lighting lamps and candles. Life is about #attitude. 1.3 Billion Indians showed that yesterday!! Jai Ho!! 🙏👏🇮🇳

A post shared by Anupam Kher (@anupampkher) on Apr 5, 2020 at 11:05pm PDT