Sharing with you all another Priceless gift from the collection of #MelodyQueen @lata_mangeshkar. She sent me this amazing video where the writer and composer of our #NationalAnthem Gurudev #RabindraNathTagore is himself singing it. I don’t know about others but I saw it for the first time and got goosebumps. Thank you Lata Ji. Jai Ho and Jai Hind. 🙏🇮🇳🇮🇳 #NationalAnthem

