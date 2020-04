View this post on Instagram

Starting a new series #WhenBittuMeetsAnupam!! #Bittu (my childhood name) is more real than #Anupam the so called successful guy. Bittu loves to tease Anupam. You all will love this funny/serious/joyous interactions. This is the first of the many to follow. Do let me know how do you like this exchange between the two? 🤣🤓😍 #WhenBittuMeetsAnupam #CreativityInLockdown #KuchBhiHoSaktaHai

A post shared by Anupam Kher (@anupampkher) on Apr 21, 2020 at 9:15am PDT