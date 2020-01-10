पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Anurag Kashyap’s Former Assistant Says Director Got Disappointed When Actress Drop Her Sari Pallu For Role, She Tried Suggesting A Few ‘favours’ Verbally.

अनुराग कश्यप पर #MeToo के आरोप:बचाव में उतरे पूर्व असिस्टेंट का खुलासा- एक यंग एक्ट्रेस ने खुद पल्लू गिराकर मांगा था काम, 'कास्टिंग काउच' के लिए भी थी तैयार

2 घंटे पहले
अनुराग कश्यप पर सेक्सुअल हैरासमेंट के आरोप लगने के बाद इंडस्ट्री के कई लोग उनके बचाव में सामने आए हैं। जिनमें उनकी दोनों पूर्व पत्नियों के साथ ही उनकी फिल्मों की एक्ट्रेसेस और उनके साथी फिल्ममेकर्स भी शामिल हैं। अब अनुराग के पूर्व असिस्टेंट ने उनका बचाव करते हुए 16 साल पुराना वो किस्सा सोशल मीडिया पर साझा किया है, जब एक स्ट्रगलिंग एक्ट्रेस काम के बदले उन्हें सेक्सुअल फेवर देने को तैयार थी।

अनुराग से जुड़ा ये खुलासा जयदीप सरकार नाम के शख्स ने उन पर आरोप लगने के बाद शेयर किया। लगातार छह ट्वीट करते हुए उन्होंने बताया कि साल 2004 में जब वे अनुराग कश्यप के असिस्टेंट के रूप में काम कर रहे थे। तब एक नई एक्ट्रेस ने रोल के बदले अनुराग को फेवर देने की बात कही थी। लेकिन फिल्ममेकर ने उन्हें ससम्मान मना कर दिया था।

एक्ट्रेस ने अनुराग से मिलने के लिए आग्रह किया

पहले ट्वीट में जयदीप ने लिखा, 'इस कहानी को सुनाने का सही समय यही है। मैं 2004 में अनुराग कश्यप का एक असिस्टेंट था। मैं 'गुलाल' के लिए दूसरे क्रम की कास्टिंग देख रहा था और कई एक्टर्स से मिल रहा था। एक युवा अभिनेत्री, जो कि वास्तव में इस फिल्म का एक हिस्सा बनना चाहती थी, उसने मुझसे आग्रह किया कि वो अनुराग से मिलना चाहती है।'

इशारों में 'फेवर्स' देने की बात कही

अगले ट्वीट में उन्होंने बताया, 'उसने थोड़ी देर इंतजार किया, इतने में अनुराग एक नरेशन पूरा करने के बाद उससे मिलने के लिए तैयार हो गए। युवा अभिनेत्री ने शायद ये कल्पना कर रखी थी कि 'कास्टिंग काउच' ही रोल पाने का एकमात्र तरीका होता है। इसी वजह से उसने मौखिक रूप से कुछ 'फेवर्स' का देने की कोशिश भी की।'

बातचीत में कई बार साड़ी का पल्लू गिरा दिया

आगे उन्होंने लिखा, 'लेकिन जब अनुराग ने विनम्रता से उसे नजरअंदाज किया, तो उसने एक-दो बार धीरे से अपनी साड़ी का पल्लू गिरा दिया। जिसके बाद अनुराग उठ गए और उससे ऐसा नहीं करने का अनुरोध किया। उन्होंने एक्ट्रेस से कहा तुम्हें अगर तुम फिट बैठोगी तो ही तुम्हें मौका मिलेगा और इसके अलावा कुछ काम नहीं आएगा।'

अनुराग निराश होकर चले गए

आगे उन्होंने बताया, 'इतना कहते हुए वे निराश होकर कमरे से बाहर चले गए। मैंने जो कुछ देखा था उससे मुझे झटका लगा था, लेकिन मैंने लड़की के प्रति सम्मान और सहानुभूति लिए एक हीरो को इस स्थिति से बाहर निकलते हुए देखा था। बाद में उन्होंने मुझे बताया कि वो निराश थे, क्योंकि कई युवा महिलाएं सोचती हैं कि यही वो एकमात्र तरीका है जिससे वे काम पा सकती हैं।'

कई महिलाएं इंडस्ट्री के बारे में यही सोचती हैं

अगले ट्वीट में जयदीप ने लिखा, 'मैं महिला को दोष नहीं देता, उनके जैसी कई इस इंडस्ट्री में आती हैं, यह मानते हुए कि यही वो तरीका है, जिससे आपको फिल्म में काम मिलता है। और हो सकता है कि ये सच भी हो, काफी हद तक जो कि काम के किसी अन्य क्षेत्र में होता है।'

अनुराग ने हमेशा महिलाओं का सम्मान किया

आखिरी ट्वीट में जयदीप ने लिखा, 'लेकिन अनुराग के साथ काम करके, विशेष रूप से कास्टिंग के मामले में एक चीज जो मैंने हमेशा महसूस की वो ये कि वे महिलाओं का बहुत सम्मान करते हैं।'

पायल घोष ने लगाए हैं अनुराग पर आरोप

अनुराग पर हाल ही में पायल घोष नाम की एक एक्ट्रेस ने यौन उत्पीड़न का आरोप लगाया है। पायल के मुताबिक साल 2014-15 के दौरान जब वे अनुराग के यारी रोड स्थित घर पर गई थीं, तो उन्होंने उनके साथ जबरदस्ती संबंध बनाने की कोशिश की थी। उस वक्त अनुराग अपनी फिल्म 'बॉम्बे वेल्वेट' बना रहे थे। हालांकि फिल्म मेकर ने सोशल मीडिया पर सफाई देते हुए एक्ट्रेस के सभी आरोपों को बेबुनियाद बताया है।

