A conversation between my papa and me when he would drive me to pre University college before he went to his office on his Army posting in Bangalore... Papa- "Always do the right thing in life no matter how hard it is . You will always come out happier and at peace with yourself " Me- "But how will I know what's the right thing to do in all situations in life " Papa-"For that, pray for wisdom. Wisdom to know the difference between right and wrong and the strength to choose the right thing always " I pray that you all find the same wisdom that I pray for daily and I pray that all girls are blessed with a father like mine 🙏❤️

