I called her back to the room just so you could meet her properly.You know what... This girl gives me joy everyday she stays in my house. Bhagyashree. Apt name. She will always bring good "Bhagya" to whichever home she goes to. Look at her vitality. Attitude. She's like a family member. And she is always smiling. Always ready to help. Plus she's a cartoon.😁Always cracking jokes. Talks nonstop🤦‍♀️Full timepass during #lockdown. Gratitude for those that serve us so lovingly. True gratitude. Not just a word used so loosely nowadays. I can't imagine my house without her light and laughter in it. #thosethatinspire #thosewhoserve #thankful #Lockdownmadhisland #lockdown2020

