Aaj ki garden gossip bahut AAM thi. Aur bahut KHAAS bhi! Mango is not a fruit 😱 IT IS A MANGO. It has its OWN category 👑 #lockdown2020 #quarantinelife #madhislandlife @iamparmeetsethi @ayushmaansethi

A post shared by Archana Puran Singh (@archanapuransingh) on Apr 27, 2020 at 6:54am PDT