कोरोना से जंग जीतने की कहानी:अर्जुन कपूर ने सुनाई आपबीती, बोले- 'डिस्पोजेबल प्लेट में खाना खाता था, रिपोर्ट देखकर मन में बुरे ख्याल आते थे'

अमित कर्णएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

बॉलीवुड एक्टर अर्जुन कपूर कोरोना वायरस की चपेट से मुक्त हो चुके हैं। रिपोर्ट नेगेटिव आने के बावजूद उन्हें शारीरिक रूप से पूरी तरह स्वस्थ महसूस नहीं हो रहा है। उनका मानना है कि कोरोना से उनके शरीर की एनर्जी और इम्युनिटी काफी कम हो गई है। अर्जुन नहीं चाहते कि वो दोबारा संक्रमित हो जाएं ऐसे में इन दिनों वो ज्यादा सावधानी बरत रहे हैं। हाल ही में दैनिक भास्कर से बातचीत में अर्जुन ने कोरोना से जंग लड़ने के अपने अनुभव को शेयर किया है।

पॉजिटिव होने पर कई बुरे ख्याल मन में आ रहे थेः अर्जुन

मैं उन लोगों से यह बात शेयर करना चाहूंगा, जिन्हें यह लगता है कि 2020 में पूरी दुनिया को थाम देने वाला कोरोना वायरस उनका कुछ नहीं बिगाड़ सकता। जब मेरी रिपोर्ट आई तो सच कहूं तो मैं बहुत ज्यादा कंफ्यूज्ड था। अनेक बुरे तरह के ख्याल मन में आ रहे थे। निराशा भी थी कि मेरी वजह से शूट कैंसिल हो रहा है। मन को मगर शांत रख रहा था, क्‍योंकि इसका सामना मुझे करना था। रिपोर्ट आने के बाद मुझे छह से आठ घंटे यह स्‍वीकार करने में लगे कि कोरोना उतना खतरनाक नहीं, जितनी मैं इसको लेकर फिक्र कर रहा था। पहले कुछ घंटे काफी तनावपूर्ण थे।

बहन अंशुला ने किया था आइसोलेशन का इंतजाम

किस्मत से उस समय अंशुला घर पर थी। उसने मेरा आइसोलेशन इस प्रकार तैयार कर दिया, जैसे मैं अपने खुद के कमरे में रह रहा हूं। मैं अपने बर्तन और वॉशरूम साफ कर रहा था। डिस्पोजेबल प्लेट्स में खा रहा था और आराम कर रहा था। डॉक्टर्स ने मुझे बताया कि 10 से 14 दिनों के बाद वायरस के फैलने की संभावना कम होती है, लेकिन हमने उसके बाद भी सावधानी रखी, क्योंकि मुझे शूटिंग फिर से शुरू करनी थी। मैं किसी और के बीमार होने का कारण नहीं बनना चाहता था।

14 दिनों के बाद मेरी इम्युनिटी कम हो गई थी

डॉक्टर से वीडियो कॉल और होम सपोर्ट के चलते मेरी हेल्थ जल्दी ठीक हो गई थी। लेकिन मुझे सावधान रहना था ताकि मैं नेगेटिव आकर सेट पर दोबारा काम करना शुरू कर सकूं। 14वें दिन डॉक्टर ने मुझे अपने कमरे से बाहर निकलने, छत पर टहलने की अनुमति दे दी, लेकिन मैं तब भी बहुत सावधान था, क्योंकि सावधानी जरूरी थी। मेरी इम्युनिटी कुछ कम हो गई थी। मुझे एनर्जी चाहिए थी इसलिए मैंने धीरे-धीरे टहलना शुरू किया। मैंने 20 सितंबर को शुरू किया था और अब हम अक्टूबर के अंत तक पहुंच गए हैं। अब मुझे लगता है कि मैं पूरी तरह ठीक हूं।

लक्षण फ्लू सा, मगर अतिरिक्त सावधानी की दरकार

जो कोई भी यह इंटरव्यू पढ़ रहा है और मानता है कि इसके कोई लंबे साईड इफेक्ट नहीं होंगे, उन्हें मैं बता दूं कि आपकी बॉडी को काफी दिक्कतें, थकावट, फिटनेस की कमी महसूस होती रहेगी। शरीर की एनर्जी रातों रात कम नहीं हो जाती। यह कोई फ्लू की तरह नहीं। इसके लक्षण फ्लू की तरह होते हैं, लेकिन आपको ज्यादा मेहनत और ज्यादा सावधानी की जरूरत होती है।

यह नहीं सोचा कि 21 दिन खराब हो गए

मैंने यह सोचना छोड़ दिया कि कोरोना के चलते 21 दिन खराब हो गए। मैंने मन बनाए रखा कि यह दौर भी खत्‍म हो जाएगा। मैं अभी भी बहुत सावधान हूं, क्योंकि मैं उनमें में एक बिल्कुल भी बनना नहीं चाहता, जिन्हें यह वायरस दोबारा चपेट में ले लेता है। मैं उत्साहित भी था कि मैं इसे हरा दूंगा। आज भी जब मैं बाहर निकलता हूं, तो मैं मास्क पहनना और सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग बनाए रखना कभी नहीं भूलता।

गलत सोच है कि यंग लोगों को कोरोना नहीं होता

यंग लोगों को कोरोना वायरस को गंभीरता से लेना चाहिए। मुझे बहुत हल्के लक्षण थे और मुझे ठीक होने में कम समय लगा। यदि आप युवा हैं और सोचते हैं कि कोरोना वायरस आपका कुछ नहीं बिगाड़ सकता, तो आप गलत हैं। जब मैं काम पर जाता था, तब मैं अपने परिवार और दोस्तों से मिलता तक नहीं था। अब भी मैं जब शूट पर जाता हूं, तो मैं कोशिश करता हूं कि मैं सोशल एक्टिविटी में हिस्सा न लूं। मेरा मानना है कि इस प्रकार आप अपने आस पास के रिश्तेदारों, दोस्तों एवं ग्रुप को वायरस से बचा सकते हैं।

इस दीवाली तक नई शुरूआत मुमकिन

100 प्रतिशत ठीक होना तो स्टेट ऑफ माइंड है। मैं पॉजिटिव, खुश, शांत, सुकून महसूस कर रहा हूं। मैं सेट पर वापस जाकर काम शुरू करने के लिए उत्साहित हूं और अपनी 200 प्रतिशत ऊर्जा उसमें लगा रहा हूं। लेकिन साथ ही मैं सावधान भी हूं। डॉक्टर्स ने मुझे कड़ी मेहनत करने की बजाय एक बार में एक दिन काम करने का सुझाव दिया है। मैं मेंटली पूरी तरह स्वस्थ महसूस कर रहा हूं, लेकिन शारीरिक रूप से 84 से 92 प्रतिशत स्वस्थ हो सकता हूं। मैं स्वास्थ्य में सुधार कर रहा हूं। इस दीवाली मुझे उम्मीद है कि मैं इस अध्याय को पीछे छोड़ दूंगा और एक नई शुरुआत करूंगा।

बाकी प्रोजेक्‍टों को भी पूरा करूंगा

मुझे कोविड हुआ, इसका यह मतलब नहीं कि मैं यह मान लूं कि सभी चीजें प्लानिंग के तहत होंगी। मुझे केवल उम्मीद है और मैं भगवान से प्रार्थना करता हूं कि सभी चीजें योजना के अनुरूप चलती रहें। हम सभी को सावधान रहना होगा और अपना काम करना होगा। यह वायरस कहीं जाने वाला नहीं है। मैं सेट पर जाने के लिए उत्साहित हूं और इस भावना के साथ काम कर रहा हूं कि यह एक टीम वर्क है। मैं वापस आने, लोगों से मिलने और वायरस को हराने और हर दिन लाइफ को नॉर्मल बनाने के लिए उत्साहित हूं।

