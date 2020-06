View this post on Instagram

I still can’t believe it... feels like yesterday we were doing sittings for Tevar. One of the warmest & most decent souls I had the pleasure of knowing. Always a smile on his face & a song in his heart... Thank You Wajid bhai for the music & the memories. Rest in peace dear friend 🙏

Arjun Kapoor May 31, 2020