View this post on Instagram

I still can’t believe this, Wajid an amazing soul has left us. His talent, his infectious smile, his gentle demeanour. His larger than life grace. Broken today. Gone too soon. Will miss you dearly. My love and condolences to Sajid and the family. Phir milenge bhai. This was him working on a song for Daddy. #RIPWAJID

A post shared by Arjun (@rampal72) on Jun 1, 2020 at 1:30am PDT