बॉलीवुड का ड्रग्स कनेक्शन:पूछताछ के लिए NCB के सामने आज पेश नहीं होंगे अर्जुन रामपाल, निजी कारणों का हवाला देते हुए 22 दिसंबर तक का समय मांगा

ड्रग्स केस में फंसे बॉलीवुड एक्टर अर्जुन रामपाल बुधवार को NCB के सामने पेश नहीं होंगे। उन्होंने NCB अधिकारियों के सामने पेशी के लिए 22 दिसंबर तक का समय मांगा है। अर्जुन ने कहा है कि वह कुछ निजी काम में व्यस्त हैं इसलिए 16 दिसंबर को NCB के सामने पेश नहीं हो सकते हैं।

13 नवंबर को हुई थी पूछताछ

रामपाल से इससे पहले 13 नवंबर को NCB अधिकारियों ने लंबी पूछताछ की थी। बॉलीवुड से जुड़े ड्रग्स केस में नारकोटिक्स कंट्रोल ब्यूरो (NCB) ने अर्जुन रामपाल के घर छापा भी मारा था। NCB ने उनके गैजेट्स जब्त कर लिए थे। अर्जुन और उनकी गर्लफ्रेंड गैब्रिएला डेमेट्रियड्स को 13 नवंबर को पूछताछ के लिए बुलाया था। जांच एजेंसी ने रामपाल के ड्राइवर को भी हिरासत में लेकर पूछताछ की थी।

इससे पहले NCB ने गैब्रिएला डेमेट्रियड्स के भाई अगिसिलाओस को गिरफ्तार किया था। अगिसिलाओस के पास चरस और अल्प्राजोलम टैबलेट मिली थी। NCB ने उसे लोनावाला से गिरफ्तार किया था। उससे मिले सुरागों के आधार पर अब अर्जुन रामपाल के घर पर छापा मारा। अगिसिलाओस 15 दिसंबर को ही जमानत मिली है। जांच एजेंसी के मुताबिक अगिसिलाओस ड्रग्स सप्लाई करता था।

दीपिका की ड्रग्स चैट में भी अर्जुन रामपाल का नाम होने के कयास थे

दीपिका पादुकोण की ड्रग्स चैट का खुलासा होने पर NCB ने पिछले महीने उनसे भी पूछताछ की थी। दीपिका की चैट में A नाम के शख्स का जिक्र आया था। कयास लगाए गए कि A यानी अर्जुन रामपाल हो सकते हैं।

