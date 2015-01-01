पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अपकमिंग प्रोजेक्ट्स:अर्जुन रामपाल के ड्रग कनेक्शन से फिल्म द बैटल ऑफ़ कोरेगांव की शूटिंग पर नहीं पड़ेगा असर, फिल्म मेकर रमेश थेटे ने किया खुलासा

7 मिनट पहलेलेखक: किरण जैन
बॉलीवुड ड्रग्स कनेक्शन केस में नारकोटिक्स कंट्रोल ब्यूरो (NCB) की जांच लगातार जारी है। एजेंसी का शिकंजा अर्जुन रामपाल पर कसता दिख रहा है। मंगलवार को एनसीबी ने अर्जुन रामपाल को फिर से समन जारी किया है। हालांकि अभिनेता ने निजी कारणों का हवाला देते हुए 21 दिसंबर तक का वक्त मांगा है। वे 22 दिसंबर को NCB के सामने हाजिर होंगे।

शूट कर चुके हैं पूरा हिस्सा
एक तरफ जहां अर्जुन की पर्सनल लाइफ में उथल-पुथल मची हुई है, वहीं दूसरी तरफ वे अपनी बिग बजट फिल्म 'द बैटल ऑफ़ कोरेगांव' की तैयारी में भी जुटे हैं। हाल ही में उन्होंने अपनी फिल्म को अनाउंस किया। फिल्म के निर्माता-निर्देशक रमेश थेटे की मानें तो अर्जुन के ड्रग केस से फिल्म पर कोई भी असर नहीं पड़ेगा।

दैनिक भास्कर से बातचीत के दौरान, रमेश बताते हैं, "फिल्म का कुछ पोर्शन शूट करना बाकी है जो हम अगले साल शुरू करेंगे। अर्जुन का नाम ड्रग केस में आने पर हमें किसी भी तरह का डर नहीं लगा। फिल्म में अर्जुन का ज्यादातर हिस्सा शूट हो चुका है। जो बाकी है वो दूसरे कलाकार के इर्द-गिर्द हैं। अर्जुन की ज़रूरत है हालांकि कुछ ही वक्त के लिए। हमें उम्मीद है वो जल्द से जल्द इस फेज से बाहर आ जाएंगे।"

थिएटर के बाद OTT पर होगी रिलीज
फिल्म की रिलीज़ के बारे में रमेश बताते हैं, "अगले शेड्यूल के मुताबिक हम फ़रवरी-मार्च में शूट करेंगे और उसके बाद तकरीबन चार महीने पोस्ट प्रोडक्शन में लग जाएंगे। हम उम्मीद कर रहे हैं इसे सितंबर-अक्टूबर 2021 में रिलीज करें। साथ ही ये एक मेगा बजट फिल्म है और इसीलिए हम इसे थिएटर में ही रिलीज़ करना चाहते हैं। ये फिल्म बड़े परदे पर ही अच्छी लगेगी। मल्टीप्लेक्स में अच्छा रिस्पॉन्स मिलने के बाद हम डिजीटल प्लेटफार्म पर रिलीज करने का फैसला लेंगे।"

अर्जुन के घर की तलाशी में मिला बैन ड्रग
गौरतलब है कि एनसीबी ने नवंबर महीने में अर्जुन के घर की तलाशी ली थी। उनके घर से लैपटॉप, मोबाइल फोन और टैबलेट को जब्त किया गया, जिसके बाद उन्हें एजेंसी के दफ्तर बुलाया गया था। तलाशी के दौरान अर्जुन के घर से कोई ड्रग्स तो नहीं मिला था लेकिन कई ऐसी दवाइयां मिली जो एनडीपीएस के तहत बैन हैं।

