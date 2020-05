View this post on Instagram

Here is my beautiful “bandey utkala janani” Recreated by @ShankarEhsanLoy & produced & directed by @nilamadhabpanda This song is dedicated to all the frontline warriors fighting covid day & night.Let’s sing it together at 5.30 today with every odia. @Naveen_Odisha @CMO_Odisha

