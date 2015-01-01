पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

53 साल के हुए आशुतोष राणा:पहली मुलाकात में आशुतोष ने रेणुका शहाणे को ऑफर की थी लिफ्ट, कविता सुनाकर शादी के लिए किया था प्रपोज

37 मिनट पहले
बॉलीवुड एक्टर आशुतोष राणा 10 नवंबर को अपना 53 वां जन्मदिन मना रहे हैं। इस मौके पर उनकी पत्नी रेणुका शहाणे ने उन्हें ट्विटर पर जन्मदिन की शुभकामनाएं दी हैं। आशुतोष की फोटो का कोलाज शेयर करते हुए रेणुका ने लिखा, आपको हमेशा और उसके आगे भी चाहती रहूंगी। हैप्पी बर्थडे राणाजी।'

फिल्मी है आशुतोष-रेणुका की लव स्टोरी

आशुतोष राणा ने अपनी और रेणुका शहाणे की पहली मुलाकात के बारे में 'द कपिल शर्मा शो' में कुछ अनसुनी बातें बताईं थीं। आशुतोष ने कहा था, "हंसल मेहता की फिल्म 'जयते' का प्रिव्यू था सुमित थिएटर में, तो मैं राजेश्वरी सचदेव और तेजस्विनी कोल्हापुरे को साथ लेकर गया था। वहां गया तो पता चला राजेश्वरी और रेणुका जी बहुत अच्छे दोस्त थे और मैं रेणुका जी का प्रशंसक था। सैलाब (धारावाहिक) उस टाइम आ रहा था और इनकी फिल्म हम आपके हैं कौन भी आ गई थी, तो मैं इनके काम के बारे में जानता था, बहुत प्रभावित था। जब उनसे मुलाकात हुई तो हम तकरीबन आधे घंटे तक आपस में बात करते रहे और हमारे विचार काफी मिल रहे थे।

पहली बार में ही आशुतोष ने ऑफर की थी लिफ्ट

जब हम बाहर निकले तब तक रात हो चुकी थी और उस दिन इतवार था। मैंने पूछा आप कहां रहती हैं? तो उन्होंने कहा मैं दादर में रहती हूं। तो मैंने पूछा आप कैसे जाएंगी? आपके पास कार नहीं है? तो ये बोलीं कि आज इतवार है, तो इतवार को हम अपने स्टाफ को छुट्टी देते हैं और मैं गाड़ी चलाना नहीं जानती। हमने उनसे कहा कि मैं आपको छोड़ दूं?

इन्होंने मेरे से पूछा कि आप कहां रहते हैं? मैंने कहा, मैं चेंबूर में रहता हूं। तो उन्होंने मुझसे कहा कि मैं मुंबई में पली-बढ़ी हूं, जन्म मेरा यहां हुआ है, मैंने आज तक ऐसा कोई रास्ता नहीं देखा जो जुहू से दादर होते हुए चेंबूर जाता हो। फिर उन्होंने मुझसे कहा, आप परेशान ना होइए मेरी आदत है, मैं चली जाऊंगी।" यह सुनकर सभी खिलखिलाकर हंस पड़े।

दशहरा की बधाई देने के बहाने किया था कॉल

उन्होंने आगे कहा कि निर्देशक रवि राय उन दोनों के साथ एक शो करना चाहते थे लेकिन आशुतोष ने इस मौके का फायदा उठाते हुए रवि से रेणुका का नंबर मांग लिया। तभी उन्हें पता चला कि रेणुका रात को 10 बजे के बाद किसी के फोन का जवाब नहीं देतीं और ना ही किसी अनजान नंबर का फोन उठाती हैं। आपको आंसरिंग मशीन पर मैसेज और बाकी की डिटेल्स छोड़नी पड़ती थीं।

इन बातों का ध्यान रखते हुए आशुतोष ने रेणुका की आंसरिंग मशीन पर एक मैसेज छोड़ा, जिसमें उन्होंने रेणुका को दशहरा की शुभकामनाएं दीं। हालांकि उन्होंने अपना नंबर जानबूझकर नहीं छोड़ा, क्योंकि वो सोच रहे थे कि यदि रेणुका को उनसे बात करनी होगी तो वो खुद कोशिश करेंगी और उनका नंबर पता लगा लेंगी।

किस्मत से आशुतोष को अपनी बहन से यह संदेश मिला कि रेणुका का फोन आया था और उन्होंने उन्हें दशहरा की शुभकामनाओं के लिए धन्यवाद दिया है। इसके बाद कुछ समय तक संदेशों का सिलसिला जारी रहा और फिर रेणुका ने आशुतोष को अपना पर्सनल नंबर दे दिया।

आशुतोष ने कहा, "मैंने उसी दिन रात को 10:30 बजे इन्हें कॉल कर दिया और कहा, 'थैंक यू रेणुका जी, आपने अपना नंबर दे दिया।' और ऐसे तीन महीने हम फोन अ फ्रेंड खेलते रहे।"

रेणुका के लिए लिखी थी कविता

हालांकि असली प्रस्ताव बड़ा प्यारा था। जहां आशुतोष को कविताएं पसंद थीं, वहीं रेणुका को गद्य बहुत पसंद थे। आशुतोष ने यह सोचकर रेणुका के लिए एक कविता लिखी कि यदि रेणुका उनमें दिलचस्पी रखती होंगी तो जवाब जरूर देंगी और यदि नहीं तो इसमें रिजेक्शन का कोई सवाल ही नहीं उठता।

उस समय पर आशुतोष हैदराबाद में शूटिंग कर रहे थे और रेणुका गोवा में थीं। जब उन्होंने रेणुका के लिए कविता पढ़कर सुनाई, तो रेणुका ने यह कहकर जवाब दिया कि वो उनसे प्यार करती हैं। इस पर आशुतोष ने उनसे कहा, 'आप लौटकर आइए, फिर इस विषय पर और बात करते हैं।' और सभी जानते हैं कि आगे क्या हुआ। दोनों ने शादी कर ली। आशुतोष और रेणुका के दो बेटे शौर्यमन और सत्येंद्र हैं।

