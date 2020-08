बच गईं स्वरा:अटॉर्नी जनरल केके वेणुगोपाल बोले- बाबरी मस्जिद के फैसले पर स्वरा भास्कर की टिप्पणी ऐसा मामला नहीं जो कंटेम्प्ट ऑफ कोर्ट जैसा अपराध हो

View this post on Instagram

Final look of the day for #flesh #fleshonerosnow promotions.. Outfit: @mohammed.mazhar.official Apologies for the crumpled haalat but love this designer’s work! 😻😻🤩🤩 Make up: @kaushikanu Hair: @lawangtamang95 Styled by: @dibzoo #atwork #poser #mohammedmazharofficial #fashion

A post shared by Swara Bhasker (@reallyswara) on Aug 21, 2020 at 9:18am PDT