पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

आर्या की मौत:आर्या बैनर्जी की पोस्टमॉर्टम रिपोर्ट आई सामने; एक्ट्रेस ने सुसाइड नहीं किया, पेट में मिला 2 लीटर अल्कोहल, लिवर सिरोसिस भी था

7 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

बांग्ला एक्ट्रेस आर्या बनर्जी पोस्टमॉर्टम रिपोर्ट आ गई है। जिसके बाद पुलिस ने उनकी मौत के पीछे किसी भी तरह की साजिश से इनकार कर दिया है। पोस्टमॉर्टम रिपोर्ट में आर्या के बहुत ज्यादा शराब पीने का खुलासा हुआ है। आर्या के पेट में करीब 2 लीटर शराब मिली। इसके अलावा यह भी पता चला कि आर्या लिवर सिरोसिस से जूझ रही थीं।

बॉडी पर मिला था खून का निशान
काेलकाता पुलिस के सीनियर ऑफिसर के अनुसार मशहूर सितार वादक निखिल बंद्योपाध्याय की बेटी आर्या की डेडबॉडी शुक्रवार को संदिग्ध हालात में मिली थी। पोस्टमाॅर्टम में भी यह बताया गया कि उनकी बॉडी के पास मिला खून उनके जमीन पर गिरने से बहा हो सकता है। गिरते समय उनका चेहरा जमीन पर लगा, जिससे उन्हें चोट लगी और खून बह गया। पुलिस को आर्या के घर से शराब की कई बोतलें और खून लगे टिश्यू पेपर भी मिले।

बीमारियों से भी जूझ रहीं थीं
जांच में यह भी सामने आया कि 33 साल की आर्या बीमार चल रही थीं और हार्ट डिसीज के अलावा कई बीमारियों से जूझ रहीं थीं। शुक्रवार को उनकी मेड ने सुबह दरवाजा खुलवाने की कोशिश की, लेकिन कोई जवाब न मिलने पर उसे अनहोनी का अंदेशा हुआ और उसने पड़ोसियों को इस बारे में बताया। इसके बाद पड़ोसियों ने पुलिस को बुलाया। पुलिस ने दरवाजा तोड़ा तो उन्हें आर्या की लाश मिली। मेड ने बताया कि वे अकेली रहती थीं और किसी से ज्यादा मतलब नहीं रखती थीं।

आर्या ज्यादातर ऑनलाइन ही फूड ऑर्डर करती थीं, इसलिए पुलिस अभी उनके घर फूड डिलीवरी देने वाले, उनसे बात करने वाले और पिछले कुछ दिनों में उनसे मिलने वालों से भी पूछताछ कर रही है।

आर्या ने 'एलएसडी' में भी किया था काम
आर्या सितार वादक निखिल बंदोपाध्याय की बेटी थीं। उनका असली नाम देवदत्ता बनर्जी था। उन्होंने 'द डर्टी पिक्चर' (2011) के अलावा 'एलएसडी : लव सेक्स और धोखा' (2010) में भी काम किया था। मुंबई में उन्होंने कुछ मॉडलिंग प्रोजेक्ट्स में भी किए थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंअब तक देश में केवल 11.01% नागरिकों का टेस्ट हुआ; इसमें 6.44% लोग संक्रमित पाए गए - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दोपहर बाद परिस्थितियां आपके लिए बहुत ही अनुकूल रहेंगी। इसलिए बेहतर है कि दिन की शुरुआत में ही अपने कार्य संबंधी रूपरेखा बना लें। विद्यार्थियों को भी अपनी मेहनत के उचित परिणाम हासिल होंगे। ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें