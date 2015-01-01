पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

पिता की याद में:बाबिल ने पिता इरफान खान के लिए लिखा- अभी भी लगता है आप लंबे शूट के लिए गए हैं, वापस लौट आओगे

25 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

पिता इरफान खान की मृत्यु के बाद उनके बेटे बाबिल लगातार सोशल मीडिया पर उनकी तस्वीरें शेयर करते रहते हैं। बाबिल ने रविवार को इंस्टाग्राम पर एक पोस्ट शेयर की है। जिसमें उन्होंने अपने पिता काे याद करते हुए भावुक लाइनें लिखी हैं। इस पोस्ट से यह बात साफ हो रही है कि इरफान का परिवार अभी तक उनकी मौत पर यकीन ही नहीं कर पाया है।

आप वापस लौटोगे- बाबिल
बाबिल ने इस पोस्ट के साथ इरफान की फिल्म के एक गाने की दो लाइनें शेयर कि हैं। उन्होंने लिखा है- रूह बनकर मिलूंगा उसको आसमां में कहीं, प्यार धरती पर फरिश्तों से किया नहीं जाता। इस पोस्ट में इरफान मोर के साथ मुस्कुराते हुए नजर आ रहे हैं। अभी भी मुझे लगता है आप लंबे शूट के लिए गए हैं। एक लंबा अंडरवाटर शेड्यूल है और लगता है कि आप मेरे पास वापस लौटोगे। सतह पर वापस आओगे।

लॉकडाउन में हुआ था इरफान का इंतकाल
बाबिल और इरफान की पत्नी सुतापा लगातार सोशल मीडिया पर यादें और तस्वीरें शेयर करते हैं। चिल्ड्रंस डे के मौके पर सुतापा ने इरफान की एक फोटो शेयर की थी। इसमें इरफान बाबिल को गोद में लिए हुए थे। इरफान 2018 से न्यूरोएंड्रोकाइन कैंसर से जूझ रहे थे। कोरोना वायरस लॉकडाउन के दौरान उनका निधन हो गया था।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंलद्दाख में सेना को पीछे बुलाने के मुद्दे पर चीन पर आंख मूंदकर भरोसा नहीं कर रहा है भारत - एक्सप्लेनर - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था से जुड़ने का प्रस्ताव मिल सकता है। इस मौके को हाथ से ना जाने दे। इसके साथ अपने स्वयं के कार्यों के प्रति भी जागरूक रहें। और अपनी योजनाओं को गोपनीय तरीके से क्रियान्वि...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें