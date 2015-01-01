पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बर्थ डे ट्रीविया:स्क्रिप्ट राइटर बनने से पहले सलीम खान ने फिल्मों में भी काम किया था, तब वाइफ हेलेन के साथ आए थे नजर

15 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • तीसरी मंजिल से पहले सलीम खान 1962 में आई फिल्म प्रोफेसर में भी नजर आए थे

24 नवंबर को सलमान के पिता सलीम खान का जन्म दिन है। वे 85 साल के हो गए हैं। बॉलीवुड के सबसे ज्यादा सक्सेसफुल स्क्रिप्ट राइटर (सलीम-जावेद) बनने से पहले सलीम ने एक थ्रिलर फिल्म में भी काम किया था। बात 1966 की है, जब सलीम एक थ्रिलर फिल्म में नजर आए थे। नाम था-तीसरी मंजिल। इतना ही नहीं फिल्म में उन्होंने अपनी फ्यूचर वाइफ हेलन के साथ स्क्रीन भी शेयर की थी। हालांकि उस वक्त सलमा से उनकी शादी को महज दो साल ही हुए थे।

बाद में हेलन के प्यार में सलीम ऐसा गिरफ्तार हुए कि दोनों ने 1980 में शादी कर ली। शादी के बाद खान परिवार में खूब मनमुटाव हुए। सलमान सहित तीनों भाई और खुद सलमा खान भी इस शादी से दुखी थीं।

फिर वह आईकॉनिक सॉन्ग बन गया था
तीसरी मंजिल में शम्मी कपूर और आशा पारेख ने मुख्य भूमिकाएं निभाईं थी। फिल्म में हेलेन का आईकॉनिक डांस नंबर भी था। ओ हसीना जुल्फों वाली जाने जहां। इसी गाने में सलीम खान हेलन के साथ नजर आए थे। फिल्म का निर्देशन विजय आनंद ने किया था। ओ हसीना... सॉन्ग बॉलीवुड के बेहतरीन डांस नंबर्स में गिना जाता है। इसमें आरडी बर्मन ने म्यूजिक दिया था और आवाज दी थी मोहम्मद रफी और आशा भोंसले ने।

शुरुआत में दिखी थी सलीम की झलक
गाने की शुरुआत में ही सलीम खान और आशा पारेख नजर आते हैं। इसके बाद एंट्री होती है एवरग्रीन शम्मी कपूर की और हेलन की। दोनों की जबरदस्त डांसिंग, म्यूजिक और गायकों की आवाज ने इस गाने को बेमिसाल बना दिया। साथ ही हेलन और शम्मी कपूर की एनर्जी ने देशभर के युवाओं को झूमने पर मजबूर कर दिया था। आज भी ये एनर्जी लोगों को अपना दीवाना बना देती है।

