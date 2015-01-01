पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आर्थिक तंगी से में बीता आखिरी समय:मौत से पहले आशीष रॉय के पास नहीं थे इलाज के पैसे, इन सितारों ने भी तंगी में गुजारा अपना आखिरी समय

ससुराल सिमर का, बा बहू और बेटी जैसे कई टेलीविजन शोज में नजर आ चुके आशीष रॉय ने 24 नवम्बर को मुंबई में अंतिम सांसें ली हैं। सीनियर एक्टर की मौत का कारण किडनी फेल होना बताया जा रहा है। इलाज के चलते एक्टर आर्थिक तंगी से परेशान थे। आशीष से पहले एंटरटेनमेंट इंडस्ट्री के कई सितारे पहले भी आखिरी समय में आर्थिक तंगी का सामना कर चुके हैं।

मनमीत ग्रेवाल- कोरोनाकाल में शूटिंग रुकना और लॉकडाउन होना कई एक्टर्स को काफी भारी पड़ा। जहां कुछ लोगों के पास काम की कमी थी तो कुछ आर्थिक तंगी झेल रहे थे इनमें से एक थे टेलीविजन एक्टर मनमीत ग्रेवाल, जिन्होंने आर्थिक तंगी से परेशान होकर अपने फ्लेट पर 15 मई को फांसी लगी ली। एक्टर की मौत इंडस्ट्री के लिए एक बड़ा सदमा था। इसके बाद से ही कई एक्टर्स ने पेमेंट साइकिल में देरी होने और सही समय में फीस ना मिलने का मुद्दा भी उठाया था।

प्रेक्षा मेहता- क्राइम पेट्रोल, लाल इश्क जैसे टेलीविजन शोज में नजर आ चुकीं एक्ट्रेस प्रेक्षा मेहता ने 25 मई को अपने इंदौर स्थित घर में फांसी लगाकर आत्महत्या की थी। मरने से पहले एक्ट्रेस काम ना मिलने से परेशान थीं। एक्ट्रेस महज 25 साल की थीं।

इंदर कुमार- तुमको भुला ना पाएगा, वॉन्टेड जैसी कई हिट फिल्मों में नजर आ चुके एक्टर इंदर कुमार की मौत 28 जुलाई 2017 में कार्डियक अरेस्ट से हुई थी। एक्टर की मौत के बाद उनकी को-स्टार दीपशिखा नागपाल और वाइफ ने पल्लवी सराफ ने बताया कि एक्टर आर्थिक तंगी से गुजर रहे थे। उन्होंने इंडस्ट्री के कई लोगों से मदद की गुहार भी लगाई लेकिन किसी ने मदद नहीं की।

महेश आनंद- शहंशाह, गंगा जमुना सरस्वती, थानेदार जैसी कई हिट फिल्मों में नेगेटिव रोल निभाकर पॉपुलैरिटी हासिल कर चुके महेश आनंद का निधन 9 फरवरी, 2019 को हुआ था। मौत के दो दिन बाद उनका शव वरसोवा के फ्लेट से बरामद किया गया था। एक्टर के करीबी दोस्त पहलाज निहलानी ने उनकी मौत के बाद खुलासा किया कि एक्टर लंबे समय से आर्थिक तंगी से शिकार थे। उन्होंने खुद रंगीला राजा फिल्म में काम करने की बात कही थी जिसके बाद उनकी फायनेंशियल कंडीशन देखते हुए पहलाज ने उन्हें आखिरी समय पर फिल्म में एक रोल दिया था। महेश आनंद पिछले कई सालों से इंडस्ट्री से दूर थे और काम की तलाश में थे।

सीताराम पंचाल- पीपली लाइव, स्लमडॉग मिलेनियर और पान सिंह तोमर में नजर आ चुके एक्टर सीताराम की मौत अगस्त, 2017 में हुई थी। सीताराम को किडनी और लंग कैंसर था जिससे उनकी मौत हुई। मौत से पहले एक्टर का इलाज काफी लंबा चला था जिसके लिए उनके पास पैसे तक नहीं थे।

मीना कुमारी- बॉलीवुड इंडस्ट्री की स्टार मीना कुमार उर्फ माहजबीन ने महज 4 साल की उम्र से एक्टिंग की दुनिया में कदम रखा था। कई ब्लॉकबस्टर फिल्में देने वाली मीना का आखिरी समय काफी मुश्किलों से गुजरा है। पाकीजा फिल्म रिलीज होने के तीन हफ्ते बाद एक्ट्रेस बीमार पड़ गई थीं। उनका अस्पताल में लंबा इलाज चला जहां वो कोमा में चली गई थीं। कोमा में जाने के महज दो दिन बाद 31 मार्च 1972 में एक्ट्रेस ने दम तोड़ दिया। 38 साल की उम्र में दुनिया को अलविदा कह चुकीं एक्ट्रेस आर्थिक तंगी की शिकार थीं।

ए के हंगल- दिग्गज एक्टर ए के हंगल की मौत 26 अगस्त 2012 मेंं हुई थी। एक्टर ने आखिरी समय में बुरे वक्त से गुजरे हैं। मुंबई में इलाज के दौरान एक्टर के पास मेडिकल बिल भरने के पैसे तक नहीं थे। इस खबर से इंडस्ट्री के कई लोग उनकी मदद के लिए सामने आए थे।

नलिनी जयवंत- 1940-50 के दौरान नलिनी एक पॉपुलर एक्ट्रेस थीं। काला पानी, राही और शिकस्त जैसी फिल्मों की अदाकारा नलिनी जयवंत की निधन दिसम्बर 2010 में हुआ था। दूसरे पति की मौत के बाद नलिनी ने लोगों से मिलना जुलना पूरी तरह बंद कर दिया था और काम से दूरी बना ली थी। आखिरी समय में एक्ट्रेस के पास अपना अस्पताल का बिल भरने तक के पैसे नहीं थे।

