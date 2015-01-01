पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

भारती की इनकम खतरे में:सोशल मीडिया के जरिए सालाना 2 करोड़ कमाती हैं भारती, ड्रग्स पर कबूलनामे से हो सकता है बड़ा नुकसान

35 मिनट पहलेलेखक: किरण जैन
कॉमेडियन भारती सिंह और उनके पति हर्ष लिंबाचिया ड्रग्स मामले में नाम आने के बाद ये सवाल उठने लगे कि इससे भारती और हर्ष के करियर पर क्या और कितना असर पड़ेगा।होस्ट होने के अलावा भारती सोशल मीडिया इन्फ्लुएंसर भी हैं। इंस्टाग्राम पर उनके 3.6 मिलियन फॉलोअर्स हैं। ब्रांडेड कपड़ों से लेकर इनहेलर, कॉस्मेटिक ब्रांड, ऑनलाइन गेम एप्लीकेशन तक भारती कई ब्रांड को प्रमोट करती हैं जिनसे वे सालाना करीब दो करोड़ रुपए कमाती हैं।

जैसी ब्रांड की पोस्ट की डिमांड, वैसी भारती की फीस
भारती के करीबी बताते हैं- "सोशल मीडिया पर एक पोस्ट शेयर करने के लिए भारती एक लाख रुपए लेती हैं। अलग-अलग तरह के पोस्ट होते हैं- स्वाइप अप, सिंगल पिक्चर पोस्ट, वीडियो, रील वीडियो, ब्रांड अनाउंसमेंट और ब्रांड कर्टसी। जैसे ब्रांड के पोस्ट की डिमांड, वैसे ही भारती की फीस की डिमांड होती है। वे 1 से लेकर 5 लाख रुपए चार्ज करती हैं प्रमोशन के लिए। साथ ही कुछ ऐसे डील भी होते हैं जहां ब्रांड भारती को अपने प्रोडक्ट मुफ्त में देते हैं प्रमोशन के लिए। भारती के पास 15-18 ब्रांड हैं जो उनसे सोशल मीडिया के जरिये अपने प्रोडक्ट प्रमोट कराते हैं। इन सभी ब्रांड से वे सालाना तक़रीबन दो करोड़ रुपए कमाती है।"

विवाद में फंसने से नुकसान तय
दैनिक भास्कर से बातचीत के दौरान पिक्चर एंड क्राफ्ट कंपनी की हेड पारुल चावला का कहना है कि कंपनी पिछले कुछ सालों से कई सोशल मीडिया इन्फ्लुएंसर को हैंडल करती है। युवा पीढ़ी इन सेलिब्रिटीज को अपना आइडल मानती है। ऐसे में जब ये सेलिब्रिटीज इस तरह के विवादों में फंसते हैं तो उनका आर्थिक नुकसान होना तय है।

पारुल बताती हैं, "सोशल मीडिया प्लेटफार्म पर फैन फॉलोइंग के हिसाब से ब्रांड आर्टिस्ट को साइन करता है। जाहिर है कोई भी कंपनी किसी कन्ट्रोवर्सी से जुड़ना नहीं चाहती। ऐसे में जब सेलिब्रिटी विवाद में रहता है तो ब्रांड भी अपना नाम उनसे हटा देता है। कॉन्ट्रैक्ट में ऐसे कई क्लॉज होते हैं जिसके मुताबिक सेलिब्रिटी को बीच में ही ब्रांड से हटा देते हैं या कॉन्ट्रैक्ट रीन्यू नहीं होते।

कंपनी अपनी गुडविल को खराब नहीं होने देंगी
पारुल के अनुसार भारती सिंह के कई फैंस हैं। युवा पीढ़ी उन्हें अपने आइकॉन की तरह देखती है। जाहिर है ड्रग्स लेने जैसे गंभीर आरोप उन पर लगे हैं तो उनसे जुड़े कई ब्रांड्स के बीच हलचल मच गई होगी। कंपनी अपनी गुडविल को ख़राब नहीं होने देगी। आने वाले दिनों में कुछ ब्रांड्स अपना नाम भारती सिंह से हटवा देंगे जिससे कॉमेडियन को आर्थिक नुकसान होगा।

भारती की फैन फॉलोइंग कम नहीं होगी
दूसरी ओर एड मेकर प्रह्लाद कक्कड़ की मानें तो देश के कई युवा किसी न किसी तरह का ड्रग लेते ही हैं। यही युवा भारती के फैन भी हैं। प्रह्लाद कहते हैं, "देखिए सच्चाई ये है कि हमारे देश के 60 प्रतिशत युवा नशे के आदी हैं लेकिन हमारी सरकार को इस पर ध्यान नहीं हैं। सिर्फ वही लोग टारगेट पर हैं जो थोड़े बहुत पॉपुलर हैं फिर सरकार के खिलाफ आवाज़ उठाते हैं।

प्रह्लाद ने आगे कहा- भारती भी उन्ही में से एक हैं। मुझे नहीं लगता की उनकी फैन फॉलोइंग में कमी होगी। साथ ही कई ब्रांड कंपनीज डरपोक होती हैं और इसीलिए अपना नाम इन सेलिब्रिटीज से हटवा देती हैं। मुझे नहीं लगता भारती या कोई और सेलिब्रिटी जिनका नाम ड्रग विवादों में जुड़ा हैं उनका किसी प्रकार का नुकसान होगा।" गौरतलब है कि अब तक भारती कुरकुरे, टाइड, फ्लिपकार्ट, इनहेलर, ज्वेलरी जैसे कई ब्रांड से जुडी हुई है।

