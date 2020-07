नई शुरुआत:भूमि पेडणेकर ने मिलाया भारत की सबसे छोटी क्लाइमेट एक्टिविस्ट लिसिप्रिया कनगुजम से हाथ, मिलकर एनवायरनमेंट प्रोटेक्शन के लिए करेंगी जागरूक

View this post on Instagram

@licypriyakangujam is a child environmental activist from Manipur, India and one of the youngest global climate activists. Though young, her work towards climate activism is beyond her years... A receiver of prestigious accolades such as a Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Children Award, a World Children Peace Prize and an India Peace Prize, she has created a symbolic device called SUKIFU (Survival Kit for the Future) to curb the air pollution... It's almost a zero budget kit specially designed from trash to provide fresh air. Here’s her story that can be an inspiration and learning for us all. Here’s to celebrating this incredible #ClimateWarrior.

