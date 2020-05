View this post on Instagram

@kartikaaryan sir sending my enquiry for your films casting. Full show reel also available sir , film called Saand Ki Aankh. Please Cast me in your film sir 🙏🏻 . . . #JustForFun #StayPositive

A post shared by Bhumi✨ (@bhumipednekar) on Apr 3, 2020 at 5:06am PDT