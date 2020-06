View this post on Instagram

Hope you have reached your Final Destination .... And hope you have Met your Mother . It’s so heart breaking ... Wish you had spoken to friends and family ... wish they had understood your silence as well ... 🙏 God give strength to your family . And to all those who silently deal with the dark dungeons .... Talk it helps ... People pls listen and give time to those in need .... PRAY ... STEP out of your home even if it is for a few brief moments .... 🙏 Pray Pray Pray

A post shared by Bhumika Chawla (@bhumika_chawla_t) on Jun 14, 2020 at 9:16pm PDT