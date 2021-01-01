पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Entertainment
  • Bollywood
  • Bigg Boss 10 Swami Om Is No More: From Claiming To Slap Salman Khan To Calling Himself God, Swami Om Aka Vinod Jha Has Been In Controversies

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

नहीं रहे स्वामी ओम:सलमान को थप्पड़ मारने के दावे से लेकर खुद को भगवान कहने तक, विवादों में रहे हैं स्वामी ओम उर्फ विनोद झा

एक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

टेलीविजन रियलिटी शो बिग बॉस 10 में अपनी अजीबो-गरीब बातों और रवैये से स्वामी ओम ने हर किसी का ध्यान अपनी तरफ खींच लिया था। स्वामी ने बिग बॉस के घर में कंटेस्टेंट समेत होस्ट सलमान खान की भी नाक में दम कर दिया था, जिससे आखिरकार उन्हें शो से बाहर कर दिया गया था। बिग बॉस में आने से पहले भी स्वामी कई बार विवादों में रह चुके हैं। आइए जानते हैं कैसी थी स्वामी ओम की कंट्रोवर्शियल लाइफ-

भाई की दुकान से चोरी करते थे स्वामी ओम

खुद को दिल्ली का रहवासी बताने वाले स्वामी ओम के असली पते से आज भी सब अनजान हैं। उनका असली नाम विनोद झा है जिन पर चोरी का भी इल्जाम लग चुका है। साल 2008 में स्वामी ओम के भाई प्रमोद झा ने उन पर घर के कागजात, उनकी दुकान से 11 साइकिलें और कुछ महंगे स्पेयर पार्ट्स चुराने का आरोप लगाया था। प्रमोद का आरोप था कि ओम ने इस चोरी को अनजाम देने के लिए तीन और लोगों का सहारा लिया है। बता दें कि बाबा के भाई प्रमोद की दुकान दिल्ली की लोधी कॉलोनी में है।

2011 में हिंदु महासभा के लोगों के संपर्क में आए

पत्रिका से बातचीत में हिंदु महासभा की प्रोटेम कमेटी के महामंत्री आचार्य मदन ने बताया, साल 2011 में अचानक ही स्वामी ओम हिंदु महासभा के पदाधिकारी के संपर्क में आए थे। उस समय मेट्रो की खुदाई के दौरान एक मस्जिद की दीवार निकली थी, जिसे हिंदु महासभा के लोगों द्वार प्राचीन मंदिर की दीवार बताया जा रहा था। जब इस मामले की याचिका दायर करने का समय आया तो स्वामी ओम ने खुद आगे बढ़कर अपने नाम से इसे दायर किया था। उनके नाम से मामला तो बना लेकिन बाबा ओम वकीलों से भी उलझने लगे। उनका अजीब बर्ताव देखकर उन्हें पार्टी से तुरंत निकाल दिया गया। पार्टी में शामिल होने के बाद स्वामी ओम खुद को स्वर्गीय संजय गांधी का खास आदमी भी बताते थे।

बिग बॉस 10 से मिली पहचान

बाबा ओम रियलिटी शो बिग बॉस के 10वें सीजन का हिस्सा बने थे। शो में उन्होंने महिलाओं के लिए काफी आपत्तिजनक बातें की थीं, जिससे उन्हें सलमान खान की खूब फटकार मिली थी। शो के दौरान बाबा का कहना था कि उन्होंने भारत की तरफ आ रहे एस्टेरोइड की दिशा बदलकर देश को बचाया था। इतना ही नहीं स्वामी ओम ने ये तक कह दिया था कि शाहरुख खान को उन्होंने ही स्टार बनाया है। इस बात के लिए सलमान खान भी उन पर भड़क गए थे।

स्वामी ओम को दो बार घर ने बाहर किया गया था लेकिन टीआरपी के चलते उन्हें बार-बार बुला लिया जाता था। एक टास्क के दौरान मनवीर गुज्जर से नाराज होकर उन्होंने सरेआम मग में पेशाब कर दी थी। हद तो तब हुई जब वो बिना हाथ धोए किचन का सामान छूने लगे। इससे स्वामी ओम पूरे घरवालों के निशाने पर आ गए थे।

वहीं एक टास्क को खराब करने के लिए स्वामी ने बानी जे और रोहन मेहरा के ऊपर अपनी पेशाब फेंक दी थी। इस बात से बानी और रोहन ने अग्रेसिव होकर उन पर हमला करने की कोशिश की थी, लेकिन बाकी घरवालों ने उन्हें रोक लिया। बाद में उनके इस अमानवीय रवैये के लिए बिग बॉस ने सजा के तौर पर उन्हें बेघर कर दिया था।

खुद को भगवान कहते थे स्वामी ओम

स्वामी ओम ने बिग बॉस 10 में खुद को भगवान बताते हुए लोगों के साथ अजीब व्यवहार करना शुरू कर दिया था। शो से एविक्ट होने के बाद उन्होंने उत्तर भारत में आए भूकंप का कारण खुद को बताया। उनका कहना था कि शो के दौरान लोगों ने उनके साथ बुरा व्यवहार किया था, जिससे नाराज होकर शिव जी ने धरती हिला दी थी, क्योंकि वो शिव भक्त हैं।

सलमान खान को कहा आईएसआई का एजेंट

शो से निकलने के बाद स्वामी ओम ने मेकर्स और सलमान खान के खिलाफ कई बड़े बयान दिए। बाबा ने सलमान खान को एक इंटरव्यू में आईएसआई का एजेंट तक कह दिया था। बाबा ने दावा किया कि न्यू ईयर सेलिब्रेशन के दौरान उन्होंने बिग बॉस हाउस के स्मोकिंग रूम में सलमान खान को थप्पड़ मारा था।

बिग बॉस के मेकर्स को दे चुके हैं धमकी

शो के दौरान स्वामी ओम ने मेकर्स से कहा था यदि उन्हें इस सीजन का विनर नहीं बनाया जाता है तो वो अपने भक्तों के साथ मिलकर हिंसा करेंगे और शो खराब करवा देंगे। घर से निकलने के बाद बाबा ने फिनाले ना होने देने की धमकी भी दी थी।

खुद को बताया सेल्फी मैंने ले लिया गाने का राइटर

बिग बॉस 10 के दौरान स्वामी ओम ने बताया कि डिंचैक पूजा एक बार उनके पास आई थीं। पूजा स्टार बनना चाहती थीं इसलिए बाबा ने खुद उन्हें सेल्फी मैंने ले लिया गाना लिखकर दिया था। बाबा का कहना था कि पूजा उस समय लगातार उनके साथ सेल्फी ले रही थीं जिससे उन्हें इस गाने का आइडिया आया। हालांकि उनके ये बातें पूरी तरह बेबुनियाद थीं।

साल 2017 में महिला ने लगाया था शोषण का आरोप

फरवरी 2017 में एक महिला ने स्वामी ओम समेत कुछ लोगों के खिलाफ मोलेस्टेशन का आरोप लगाया था। महिला का आरोप था कि बाबा और उनके साथी संतोष ने राजघाट में उनकी बेइज्जती करने के लिए सरेआम उनके कपड़े फाड़ दिए थे।

टीवी एंकर पर फेंक दिया था पानी

एक टीवी डिबेट में पहुंचे स्वामी ओम ने टीवी एंकर के सवालों से नाराज होकर उन पर पानी फेंक दिया था। इतना ही नहीं स्वामी ओम ने एंकर को जान से मारने की धमकी भी दी थी।

कई बार जनता के हाथों पिट चुके हैं स्वामी

  • साल 2017 में नाथूराम गोडसे जयंती के मौके पर स्वामी ओम को प्रोग्राम का चीफ गेस्ट बनाया गया था। ये बात कई लोगों को ठीक नहीं लगी और लोगों ने उनपर हमला किया। लोगों ने उन्हें इतना मारा था कि उनकी विग भी निकल आई थी।
  • बिग बॉस से निकलने के बाद स्वामी ओम को कई न्यूज चैनलों में बुलाया गया था। एक ऐसे ही प्रोग्राम के दौरान स्वामी ने काफी विवादित बातें की थीं जिससे प्रोग्राम में बैठे लोगों ने भड़ककर उन पर हमला कर दिया था। पिटाई के बाद स्वामी ने पुलिस में शिकायत भी दर्ज करवाई थी।
  • दिल्ली के जंतर मंतर में धरना प्रदर्शन कर रहीं महिलाओं ने स्वामी ओम को देखते ही उन्हें मारना शुरू कर दिया था। बता दें कि स्वामी इस प्रदर्शन में बिन बुलाए पहुंचे थे, जिससे महिलाएं भड़क गई थीं। स्वामी ने बिग बॉस के दौरान महिलाओं के लिए काफी आपत्तिजनक बातें भी की थीं।
  • एक न्यूज चैनल की बहस के दौरान स्वामी के साथ बैठे एक शख्स ने उन्हें जोरदार थप्पड़ मार दिया था। स्वामी लगातार उस शख्स के लिए आपत्तिजनक बातें कर रहे थे, जिससे मामला बिगड़ गया था। थप्पड़ पड़ने के बाद स्वामी शो छोड़कर चले गए थे।
ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकंडेला गांव में किसान महापंचायत का मंच गिरा, राकेश टिकैत समेत कई नेता चोटिल - हरियाणा - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - मानसिक सुख शांति बनी रहेगी। आप अपनी प्रतिभा व ऊर्जा द्वारा हर परिस्थिति का सामना करने में समर्थ रहेंगे। स्वयं के विकास के लिए स्वभाव में थोड़ा स्वार्थीपन लाना भी जरूरी है। खासतौर पर महिला वर्...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser