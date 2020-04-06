दैनिक भास्कर Apr 06, 2020, 03:26 PM IST

भोपाल. पूरे देश में चल रहे लॉकडाउन के दौरान बॉलीवुड सेलेब्स अपने घर पर ही अलग अलग एक्टिविटीज करते दिख रहे हैं। हाल ही में एक्ट्रेस बिपाशा बासू का एक वीडियो सामने आया है जिसमें वो अपनी बालकनी में सब्जियां उगाती नजर आ रही हैं।

बिपाशा बासू ने अपने इंस्टाग्राम अकाउंट से टमाटर और मिर्च के पौधे लगाते हुए एक वीडियो शेयर किया है। इसके साथ उन्होंने लिखा, 'लॉकडाउन और सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग के दौरान में खुदको हर दिन थोड़ा और पहचान रही हूं। हमें अपनी फिजिकल और मेंटल हेल्थ पर और ध्यान देना चाहिए और इस समय जिंदगी की तरफ थोड़ा औऱ जिम्मेदार होने चाहिए। जिंदगी एक तौहफा है। इसका हर पर ग्रेटफुल होकर और एंजॉय करके बिताएं'।

View this post on Instagram

Finding myself everyday a bit more through this phase of social distancing and lockdown. We have to look after our physical and mental health and use this time to be more responsible towards the life that we take so much for granted. Life is a gift... try and enjoy every moment and be grateful. Prayers for the world to heal and safety of all the front line workers ... the super heroes 🙏, Meditation, Physical Workouts,spending quality time with people you love, reading, learning something new everyday, cooking, cleaning,getting yourself ready for who you are going to be post this crisis. It’s not possible that we don’t evolve through this phase. Step inwards #weshallovercome #lovelife #loveyourself #loveall #growyourownfruit

A post shared by bipashabasusinghgrover (@bipashabasu) on Apr 6, 2020 at 1:37am PDT