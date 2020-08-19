सुशांत मौत मामला:कोर्ट के फैसले के बाद बॉलीवुड सेलेब्स ने भी खुशी जताई; अक्षय कुमार ने लिखा- सत्य की हमेशा विजय होती है, कंगना ने कहा- मानवता की जीत हुई

पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपरInstall App
सुशांत सिंह राजपूत की मौत मामले में सुप्रीम कोर्ट की ओर से CBI जांच को हरी झंडी मिलने के बाद कई बॉलीवुड सेलेब्स और टीवी कलाकारों ने भी खुशी जताई है। अदालत के फैसले के बाद कंगना रनोट, अक्षय कुमार, अनुपम खेर, कृति सेनन, अशोक पंडित, रणवीर शौरी समेत कई सेलेब्स ने ट्वीट करते हुए फैसले का समर्थन किया।
अक्षय कुमार ने अपने ट्वीट में लिखा, 'सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने सुशांत सिंह राजपूत मौत मामले में सीबीआई को जांच का निर्देश दिया है। सत्य की जीत हमेशा होती है।' वहीं अनुपम खेर ने लिखा, 'जय हो.. जय हो.. जय हो..
SC directs CBI to investigate Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. May the truth always prevail 🙏🏻 #Prayers— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) August 19, 2020
#CBIForSSR #justiceforSushanthSinghRajput'
अनुपम खेर की प्रतिक्रिया
जय हो.. जय हो.. जय हो.. 👍👏🙏 #CBIForSSR #justiceforSushanthSinghRajput— Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) August 19, 2020
कंगना ने लिखा- मानवता की जीत हुई
कंगना ने फैसले पर खुशी जताते हुए लिखा, 'मानवता की जीत हुई, SSR योद्धाओं में से हर एक को बधाई, पहली बार मुझे सामूहिक चेतना की ऐसी प्रबल शक्ति महसूस हुई है, अद्भुत।# CBITakesOver'
Humanity wins, congratulations to each one of SSR warriors, first time I felt such strong force of collective consciousness, AMAZING 👏👏👏#CBITakesOver— Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) August 19, 2020
परेश रावल
परेश रावल ने लिखा, 'सुशांत सिंह राजपूत की मौत का रहस्य, सत्या और न्याय की जीत होना चाहिए। धन्यवाद उच्चतम न्यायालय। सीबीआई आपका स्वागत है।'
SSR Death Mystery. Truth and justice must prevail .Thanks SC . Welcome CBI.— Paresh Rawal (@SirPareshRawal) August 19, 2020
कृति ने फैसले को उम्मीद की किरण बताया
कोर्ट के फैसले के बाद कृति ने लिखा, 'बीते दो महीने काफी बेचैनी के साथ गुजरे क्योंकि सबकुछ धुंधला था। सुशांत केस में सीबीआई जांच जारी रखने को लेकर सुप्रीम कोर्ट का आदेश एक उम्मीद की किरण है कि सच्चाई आखिरकार जरूर चमकेगी। चलो सब भरोसा रखो, अटकलें लगाना बंद करो और सीबीआई को अपना काम करने दो।'
Last 2months have been extremely restless with everything being so blurry. Supreme Court’s order to let the CBI investigate Sushant’s case is a ray of hope that the truth will finally shine🤞🙏🏻 Lets all have faith, stop speculating & let the CBI do their work now!🙏🏻 #CBIForSSR ✊🏻— Kriti Sanon (@kritisanon) August 19, 2020
रणवीर शौरी
Pleased with the SC verdict to have #CBIForSSR. We all need to know the truth about the circumstances surrounding #SushanthSinghRajput’s death. 🙏🏽— Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) August 19, 2020
सोनल चौहान
Finally the SC has directed the CBI to investigate #SushanthSinghRajput case. May the truth prevail #CBIForSSR 🙏🏻— SONAL CHAUHAN (@sonalchauhan7) August 19, 2020
परिणीति चोपड़ा
This is a positive step 🙏 Please let’s respect this moment, and let the CBI do their work now! Please let’s stop speculating and coming to conclusions on our own .. #CBIforSSR #SushanthSinghRajput— Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) August 19, 2020
रकुलप्रीत सिंह
नील नितिन मुकेश
Justice prevails 🙏🏻 God is great ! #JusticeforSushantSingRajput #CBIForSSR— Neil Nitin Mukesh (@NeilNMukesh) August 19, 2020
संजीदा शेख
#CBIForSSR 💯👍#JusticeforSushantSingRajput— Sanjeeda Shaikh (@iamsanjeeda) August 19, 2020
निमृत कौर
An extremely important and necessary turn of events on the continually disturbing demise of Sushant Singh. Praying for justice and the full and final truth to emerge for his loved ones and dignity for his departed soul deserves. May there be no other noise here on. #CBIForSSR— Nimrat Kaur (@NimratOfficial) August 19, 2020
प्राची देसाई
YOU have all done it!!! #CBIForSSR #SSRWarriors 🕯🤍 this reiterated a learning for us all that YOUR Voices have the Power to move worlds!— Prachi Desai (@ItsPrachiDesai) August 19, 2020
May justice be served utterly.#SushantSinghRajput
This is just the beginning, don’t stop praying 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/ICXrTjh98k
मुकेश छाबड़ा
We can finally see a ray of sunshine 🙏 The truth will prevail.waheguru #CBIForSSR— Mukesh Chhabra CSA (@CastingChhabra) August 19, 2020
शेखर सुमन
Huge Congratulations to all of you.The Honb'le Supreme Court has given the verdict in favor of a CBI enquiry.Rejoice.#justiceforSushanthSinghRajput pic.twitter.com/UtQijvP9xo— Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) August 19, 2020
अशोक पंडित ने बधाई दी
फिल्ममेकर अशोक पंडित ने लिखा, 'उन सभी ताकतों जिन्होंने सुशांत की हत्या की है, के खिलाफ पहला राउंड जीतने पर सुशांत सिंह राजपूत के परिवार को हार्दिक बधाई। आप सबको और शक्ति मिले।'
Heartiest Congratulations to the family of #SushantSinghRajput for winning the preliminary round against all those forces who killed #Sushant.— Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) August 19, 2020
More power to you .
🙏🙏🙏#CBIForSSR #SCbacksCBIforSSR
रेसलर गीता फोगाट ने भी फैसले पर खुशी जताई
सुशांत सिंह राजपूत को न्याय मिलने की ओर पहली सफलता !!— geeta phogat (@geeta_phogat) August 19, 2020
CBI ही करेगी सुशांत केस की जाँच
सत्यमेव जयते 🙏
