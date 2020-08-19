पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सुशांत मौत मामला:कोर्ट के फैसले के बाद बॉलीवुड सेलेब्स ने भी खुशी जताई; अक्षय कुमार ने लिखा- सत्य की हमेशा विजय होती है, कंगना ने कहा- मानवता की जीत हुई

7 घंटे पहले
सुशांत सिंह राजपूत की मौत 14 जून को हुई थी। उनका शव मुंबई के बांद्रा स्थित उनके फ्लैट में फंदे से लटका मिला था।

सुशांत सिंह राजपूत की मौत मामले में सुप्रीम कोर्ट की ओर से CBI जांच को हरी झंडी मिलने के बाद कई बॉलीवुड सेलेब्स और टीवी कलाकारों ने भी खुशी जताई है। अदालत के फैसले के बाद कंगना रनोट, अक्षय कुमार, अनुपम खेर, कृति सेनन, अशोक पंडित, रणवीर शौरी समेत कई सेलेब्स ने ट्वीट करते हुए फैसले का समर्थन किया।

अक्षय कुमार ने अपने ट्वीट में लिखा, 'सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने सुशांत सिंह राजपूत मौत मामले में सीबीआई को जांच का निर्देश दिया है। सत्य की जीत हमेशा होती है।' वहीं अनुपम खेर ने लिखा, 'जय हो.. जय हो.. जय हो..

#CBIForSSR #justiceforSushanthSinghRajput'

अनुपम खेर की प्रतिक्रिया

कंगना ने लिखा- मानवता की जीत हुई

कंगना ने फैसले पर खुशी जताते हुए लिखा, 'मानवता की जीत हुई, SSR योद्धाओं में से हर एक को बधाई, पहली बार मुझे सामूहिक चेतना की ऐसी प्रबल शक्ति महसूस हुई है, अद्भुत।# CBITakesOver'

परेश रावल

परेश रावल ने लिखा, 'सुशांत सिंह राजपूत की मौत का रहस्य, सत्या और न्याय की जीत होना चाहिए। धन्यवाद उच्चतम न्यायालय। सीबीआई आपका स्वागत है।'

कृति ने फैसले को उम्मीद की किरण बताया

कोर्ट के फैसले के बाद कृति ने लिखा, 'बीते दो महीने काफी बेचैनी के साथ गुजरे क्योंकि सबकुछ धुंधला था। सुशांत केस में सीबीआई जांच जारी रखने को लेकर सुप्रीम कोर्ट का आदेश एक उम्मीद की किरण है कि सच्चाई आखिरकार जरूर चमकेगी। चलो सब भरोसा रखो, अटकलें लगाना बंद करो और सीबीआई को अपना काम करने दो।'

रणवीर शौरी

सोनल चौहान

परिणीति चोपड़ा

रकुलप्रीत सिंह

नील नितिन मुकेश

संजीदा शेख

निमृत कौर

प्राची देसाई

मुकेश छाबड़ा

शेखर सुमन

अशोक पंडित ने बधाई दी

फिल्ममेकर अशोक पंडित ने लिखा, 'उन सभी ताकतों जिन्होंने सुशांत की हत्या की है, के खिलाफ पहला राउंड जीतने पर सुशांत सिंह राजपूत के परिवार को हार्दिक बधाई। आप सबको और शक्ति मिले।'

रेसलर गीता फोगाट ने भी फैसले पर खुशी जताई

