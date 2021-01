Boom Evil has a new name- Rudraveer! an antagonist who is dangerous, deadly and cool at the same time! @SohamRockstrEnt's #Dhaakad in cinemas on 1st October 2021! @KanganaTeam @DeepakMukut @RazyGhai #sohelmaklai @divyadutta25 @castingchhabra @rajiv_gmenon @writish pic.twitter.com/Grjy7uO4FM