बॉलीवुड ब्रीफ:आयुष्मान खुराना और रकुल प्रीत सिंह ने शुरू किया 'डॉक्टर जी' का रीडिंग सेशन, कार्तिक आर्यन ने खरीदी 4.5 करोड़​​​​​​​ की लेंबोर्गिनी उरूस कार​​​​​​​

#VarunDhawan and #NatashaDalal donated https://t.co/jqARXdxHiQ lakh as relief assistance to the fire victims of #Longliang at Lazu Circle at Tirap District, Arunachal Pradesh.

Varun has been camping in #Ziro since Feb, shooting for his upcoming movie #Bhediya pic.twitter.com/gFj1ikaS4h