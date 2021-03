बॉलीवुड ब्रीफ:कोरोना ने अटकाया 'ब्रह्मास्त्र' का प्रोमो शूट, 'सत्यमेव जयते 2' में जॉन का ट्रिपल रोल और 'चेहरे' के ट्रेलर में 2 सेकंड के लिए दिखीं रिया

Everybody is a suspect until proven guilty. Are you ready to #FaceTheGame? #ChehreTrailer out now: https://t.co/F6sDsZKxcZ



Watch #Chehre in cinemas on 9th April.@SrBachchan @anandpandit63 @rumyjafry @krystledsouza pic.twitter.com/2CG1BqrLDR