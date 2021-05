बॉलीवुड ब्रीफ:राजामौली ने 'RRR' के 'पोस्ट-थिएट्रिकल' डिजिटल और सैटेलाइट राइट्स बेचे, रणवीर सिंह करने वाले हैं टीवी पर डेब्यू और 'मेजर' की रिलीज अनिश्चितकाल के लिए टली

BIGGG NEWS... #PEN Studios announces #India's biggest *post theatrical* DIGITAL and SATELLITE deal for the most-awaited film #RRR... Directed by #SSRajamouli... Check out the video...#JrNTR #RamCharan, #AjayDevgn #AliaBhatt #JayantilalGada #DVVMovies pic.twitter.com/tEd7o8jrjm