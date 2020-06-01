Change Cookies Settings
  • Hindi News
  • Entertainment
  • Bollywood
  • A wave of grief in Bollywood after the death of music composer Wajid, Preity Zinta wrote I used to call her 'Brother from unique mother' Bollywood celebs reactions on passing away of Wajid Khan of Sajid Wajid fame

दुखद / संगीतकार वाजिद के निधन से बॉलीवुड में शोक की लहर, प्रीति जिंटा ने लिखा- मैं उन्हें 'ब्रदर फ्रॉम अनोदर मदर' कहती थी

प्रीति जिंटा ने वाजिद खान को अविश्वसनीय रूप से प्रतिभाशाली के साथ ही बेहद कोमल और प्यारा भी बताया। प्रीति जिंटा ने वाजिद खान को अविश्वसनीय रूप से प्रतिभाशाली के साथ ही बेहद कोमल और प्यारा भी बताया।
X
प्रीति जिंटा ने वाजिद खान को अविश्वसनीय रूप से प्रतिभाशाली के साथ ही बेहद कोमल और प्यारा भी बताया।प्रीति जिंटा ने वाजिद खान को अविश्वसनीय रूप से प्रतिभाशाली के साथ ही बेहद कोमल और प्यारा भी बताया।

दैनिक भास्कर

Jun 01, 2020, 08:08 AM IST

मुंबई. बॉलीवुड की मशूहर संगीतकार जोड़ी साजिद-वाजिद में से वाजिद खान का निधन 42 साल की उम्र में हो गया। वे लंबे समय से किडनी की समस्या से जूझ रहे थे, साथ ही वे कोरोना संक्रमित भी पाए गए थे। रविवार रात अचानक हालत बिगड़ने पर उन्हें वेंटिलेटर सपोर्ट पर रखा गया, लेकिन वे नहीं बच सके। उनके निधन से बॉलीवुड में दुख की लहर दौड़ पड़ी। सेलेब्स सोशल मीडिया के जरिए उन्हें श्रद्धांजलि दे रहे हैं।

उनके निधन पर शोक व्यक्त करते हुए प्रीति जिंटा ने लिखा, 'मैं उन्हें दूसरी मां से पैदा हुआ अपना भाई कहती थी। अविश्वसनीय रूप से प्रतिभाशाली होने के साथ ही वे बेहद कोमल और प्यारे भी थे। मैं बहुत दुखी हूं क्योंकि मैं अपने प्रिय वाजिद को गुड बाय तक नहीं कह सकी। मैं दोबारा मुलाकात होने तक तुम्हें और तुम्हारे साथ बिताए वक्त को हमेशा याद रखूंगी। #RIP #WajidKhan #Gonetoosoon'

प्रियंका चोपड़ा

अदनान सामी

वरुण धवन

सलीम मर्चेंट

मधुर भंडारकर

विशाल ददलानी

पलक मुछाल

हर्षदीप कौर

आज का राशिफल

पाएं अपना तीनों तरह का राशिफल, रोजाना
क्लिक करें