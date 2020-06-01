दैनिक भास्कर Jun 01, 2020, 08:08 AM IST

मुंबई. बॉलीवुड की मशूहर संगीतकार जोड़ी साजिद-वाजिद में से वाजिद खान का निधन 42 साल की उम्र में हो गया। वे लंबे समय से किडनी की समस्या से जूझ रहे थे, साथ ही वे कोरोना संक्रमित भी पाए गए थे। रविवार रात अचानक हालत बिगड़ने पर उन्हें वेंटिलेटर सपोर्ट पर रखा गया, लेकिन वे नहीं बच सके। उनके निधन से बॉलीवुड में दुख की लहर दौड़ पड़ी। सेलेब्स सोशल मीडिया के जरिए उन्हें श्रद्धांजलि दे रहे हैं।

उनके निधन पर शोक व्यक्त करते हुए प्रीति जिंटा ने लिखा, 'मैं उन्हें दूसरी मां से पैदा हुआ अपना भाई कहती थी। अविश्वसनीय रूप से प्रतिभाशाली होने के साथ ही वे बेहद कोमल और प्यारे भी थे। मैं बहुत दुखी हूं क्योंकि मैं अपने प्रिय वाजिद को गुड बाय तक नहीं कह सकी। मैं दोबारा मुलाकात होने तक तुम्हें और तुम्हारे साथ बिताए वक्त को हमेशा याद रखूंगी। #RIP #WajidKhan #Gonetoosoon'

I used to call him my brother from another mother. Besides being unbelievably talented he was so gentle & sweet. I’m so heartbroken that I did not get to say Goodbye my sweet @wajidkhan7 I will miss you & our jam sessions forever. Till we meet again #RIP #WajidKhan #Gonetoosoon pic.twitter.com/RAq0pqHJwY — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) June 1, 2020

प्रियंका चोपड़ा

Terrible news. The one thing I will always remember is Wajid bhai's laugh. Always smiling. Gone too soon. My condolences to his family and everyone grieving. Rest in peace my friend. You are in my thoughts and prayers.@wajidkhan7 — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) May 31, 2020

अदनान सामी

I’m shocked!! I’ve lost a dear brother Wajid! I can’t come to grips with this tragic news... He was such a beautiful soul..



Oh dear Lord, Please have mercy...🙏



إِنَّا لِلّهِ وَإِنَّـا إِلَيْهِ رَاجِعون



May Allah SWT bless him in Jannat-ul-Firdaus...Ameen. 🤲



#WajidKhan pic.twitter.com/B6pO3HyuZM — Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) May 31, 2020

वरुण धवन

shocked hearing this news @wajidkhan7 bhai was extremely close to me and my family. He was one of the most positive people to be around. We will miss u Wajid bhai thank u for the music 🎵 pic.twitter.com/jW2C2ooZ3P — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) May 31, 2020

सलीम मर्चेंट

Devastated with the news of the passing away of my brother Wajid of Sajid -Wajid fame. May Allah give strength to the family 🙏



Safe travels bro @wajidkhan7 you’ve gone too soon. It’s a huge loss to our fraternity. I’m shocked & broken .



Inna Lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un — salim merchant (@salim_merchant) May 31, 2020

मधुर भंडारकर

Shocked to hear the demise of music composer @wajidkhan7 , My deepest condolences to his family members & friends. RIP 🙏 — Madhur Bhandarkar (@imbhandarkar) May 31, 2020

विशाल ददलानी

Heartbroken. Both @SajidMusicKhan and @wajidkhan7 have been close & true friends. The kind who might see the light on and show up at our studio in the middle of the night just to meet and talk and share a laugh. Can't believe Wajid and I will never speak again. — VISHAL DADLANI (@VishalDadlani) May 31, 2020

पलक मुछाल

Deeply saddened to hear about the passing of #WajidKhan sir, who had been an integral part of my journey since the very beginning!

Rest in peace 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/eNjqeD1F4R — Palak Muchhal (@palakmuchhal3) June 1, 2020

हर्षदीप कौर