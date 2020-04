View this post on Instagram

Happy to announce the 1st film winner of #LetsMakeAFilmIndia out of our 5 winners Ripanka Kalita heartiest congratulations, you have made a beautiful film with a beautiful message - very well done @aanandlrai @niteshtiwari22 @ektarkapoor @wardakhannadiadwala @maddockfilms @neetumahaveerjain @montoo_bassi congratulations again @al_jaljeera

