बॉलीवुड ब्रीफ:आ गई 'KGF चैप्टर 2' की रिलीज डेट, पर्दे पर राम-सीता बनेंगे ऋतिक-दीपिका और एयरपोर्ट लुक पर हुई करन जौहर की खिंचाई

38 मिनट पहले

यश स्टारर साउथ इंडियन फिल्म 'केजीएफ चैप्टर 2' की रिलीज डेट सामने आ गई है। शुक्रवार को एक पोस्ट जारी कर मेकर्स ने ऐलान किया कि यह फिल्म 16 जुलाई 2020 को सिनेमाघरों में रिलीज होगी। प्रशांत नील के निर्देशन में बनी इस फिल्म में यश के अलावा संजय दत्त, रवीना टंडन, निधि शेट्‌टी, प्रकाश राज और मालविका अविनाश की भी अहम भूमिका है।पहले इस फिल्म को अक्टूबर 2020 में रिलीज किया जाना था, लेकिन कोरोना वायरस के कारण लगे लॉकडाउन के चलते सिनेमाघर और प्रोडक्शन का काम बंद रहा।

क्या मधु मंतेना की 'रामायण' में राम बनेंगे ऋतिक और सीता होंगी दीपिका?

प्रोड्यूसर मधु मंतेना जल्दी ही अपने ड्रीम प्रोजेक्ट 'रामायण' की शुरुआत करेंगे। रिपोर्ट्स की मानें तो 3डी फॉर्मेट में बन रही इस फिल्म का बजट 300 करोड़ रुपए होगा। फिल्म की कास्ट भी फाइनल होने लगी है। कुछ रिपोर्ट्स के मुताबिक, राम के रोल के लिए ऋतिक रोशन और सीता की भूमिका के लिए दीपिका पादुकोण के नाम रेस में आगे दिखाई दे रहे हैं। 'दंगल' फेम डायरेक्टर नितेश तिवारी इस फिल्म को डायरेक्ट कर सकते हैं।

मार्च में टाइगर फ्रेंचाइजी की तीसरी फिल्म शुरू करेंगे सलमान, शूटिंग के लिए दुबई जाएंगे

सलमान खान इन दिनों डायरेक्टर महेश मांजरेकर की फिल्म 'अंतिम : द फाइनल ट्रुथ' की शूटिंग में व्यस्त हैं। रिपोर्ट्स की मानें तो इसे पूरी करने के बाद मार्च में वे टाइगर फ्रेंचाइजी की तीसरी फिल्म शुरू करेंगे। बताया जा रहा है कि उन्होंने फिल्म के डायरेक्टर महेश शर्मा को बल्क में डेट्स दे दी हैं। यूनिट पहले मुंबई में फिल्म की कुछ जरूरी सीक्वेंस शूट करेगी और फिर बाकी शूट के लिए दुबई रवाना होगी। 'एक था टाइगर' और 'टाइगर जिंदा है' के बाद कटरीना कैफ 'टाइगर 3' में भी सलमान खान की हीरोइन होंगी।

क्या शाहरुख ने शुरू कर दी 'पठान' की शूटिंग, वायरल हो रही वीडियो क्लिप

सोशल मीडिया पर शाहरुख खान का एक वीडियो वायरल हो रहा है, जिसे दुबई का बताया जा रहा है। दावा किया जा रहा है कि एसआरके ने अपनी अपकमिंग फिल्म 'पठान' की शूटिंग शुरू कर दी है। क्लिप में शाहरुख एक मूविंग कार की छत पर दिखाई दे रहे हैं। अनुमान लगाया जा रहा है कि यह किसी एक्शन सीन की शूटिंग की क्लिप है। हालांकि, इसकी कहीं आधिकारिक पुष्टि नहीं है। सिद्धार्थ आनंद के निर्देशन में बन रही इस फिल्म को आदित्य चोपड़ा प्रोड्यूस कर रहे हैं। फिल्म में दीपिका पादुकोण और जॉन अब्राहम की भी अहम भूमिका होगी।

'बधाई दो' की शूटिंग में व्यस्त भूमि पेडणेकर, जीरो डिग्री तापमान में दिया शॉट

भूमि पेडणेकर इन दिनों अपकमिंग फिल्म 'बधाई दो' की शूटिंग में व्यस्त हैं, जो आयुष्मान खुराना स्टारर नेशनल अवॉर्ड विनर फिल्म 'बधाई हो' की सीक्वल है। शुक्रवार को एक्ट्रेस ने सोशल मीडिया पर एक फोटो साझा करते हुए बताया कि उन्होंने इस फिल्म की शूटिंग 0 डिग्री सेल्सियस तापमान में की। हालांकि, उन्होंने यह खुलासा नहीं किया कि वे शूटिंग कहां कर रही हैं? रिपोर्ट्स की मानें तो हर्षवर्धन कुलकर्णी के निर्देशन में बन रही इस फिल्म में राजकुमार राव दिल्ली के एक महिला थाना के इकलौते मेल पुलिस ऑफिसर की भूमिका में दिखेंगे। जबकि भूमि इसमें पुलिस ऑफिसर के साथ-साथ पीटी टीचर का रोल भी कर रही हैं।

करन जौहर का एयरपोर्ट लुक वायरल, ट्रोल्स ने मंकी, जोकर और कार्टून से की तुलना

फिल्ममेकर करन जौहर शुक्रवार को मुंबई एयरपोर्ट पर पेरिस बेस्ड कंपनी लुईस वीटॉन के मोनोग्राम आउटफिट में नजर आए। करन के हाथ में बैग था और उन्होंने अपने लुक को स्टाइलिश बनाने के लिए ब्लैक बूट के साथ मेटल स्प्रिंग्स लगे हुए सनग्लासेस पहने थे। हालांकि, सोशल मीडिया यूजर्स को उनका यह लुक पसंद नहीं आया और उन्हें जमकर ट्रोल किया गया। सोशल मीडिया यूजर्स ने कमेंट बॉक्स में उनके लिए मंकी, जोकर, रोबोट और कार्टून जैसे शब्दों का इस्तेमाल किया। कुछ यूजर्स ने उन्हें हल्का रणवीर सिंह तो कुछ ने उनके लुक को अब तक का सबसे फनी लुक बताया।

