पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

बॉलीवुड ब्रीफ:घरवालों को बिना बताए मिलने पहुंची फैन ने विक्की कौशल को खिलाए इंदौर के समोसे, शाहरुख के साथ 'पठान' की शूटिंग करेंगे सलमान

3 घंटे पहले

'उरी : द सर्जिकल स्ट्राइक' और 'मनमर्जियां' जैसी फिल्मों के एक्टर विक्की कौशल ने सोशल मीडिया पर अपनी एक फैन का किस्सा साझा किया है। उन्होंने मंगलवार को एक फोटो शेयर करते हुए लिखा है कि उनकी एक फैन घरवालों को बिना बताए उनसे मिलने के लिए न केवल इंदौर एयरपोर्ट पहुंच गई, बल्कि वह उनके लिए इंदौर के समोसा-जलेबी भी ले आई। विक्की ने फैन का शुक्रिया अदा करते हुए लिखा, "वैसे इंदौर के समोसे कमाल हैं यार।" विक्की कौशल मानुषी छिल्लर के साथ यशराज फिल्म्स के अगले प्रोजेक्ट की शूटिंग के लिए मध्य प्रदेश के महेश्वर पहुंचे हैं।

दुबई में शाहरुख के साथ 'पठान' की शूटिंग करेंगे सलमान, 15 दिन का होगा शेड्यूल

सलमान खान ने हाल ही में डायरेक्टर महेश मांजरेकर की फिल्म 'अंतिम : द फाइनल ट्रुथ' की शूटिंग पूरी की है। रिपोर्ट्स की मानें तो अब वे दुबई जाकर शाहरुख खान, दीपिका पादुकोण और जॉन अब्राहम स्टारर 'पठान' की शूटिंग में शामिल होंगे। बताया जा रहा है कि मार्च में अपनी अपकमिंग फिल्म 'टाइगर 3' की शूटिंग शुरू करने से पहले वे 'पठान' का 15 दिन का शेड्यूल पूरा करेंगे। रिपोर्ट्स में दावा है कि 'पठान' में सलमान टाइगर के किरदार में स्पेशल अपीयरेंस दे रहे हैं और इसके लिए उन्हें फीस पहले ही दी जा चुकी है।

तापसी पन्नू ने रिलीज किया 'लूप लपेटा' का पहला पोस्टर, टॉयलेट सीट पर बैठी नजर आईं

तापसी पन्नू ने अपनी अपकमिंग फिल्म 'लूप लपेटा' का पहला पोस्टर सोशल मीडिया पर शेयर किया है। पोस्टर में तापसी को एक गंदे से बाथरूम में टॉयलेट सीट पर बैठा देखा जा सकता है। एक्ट्रेस ने कैप्शन में लिखा है, "लाइफ में कभी-कभार ऐसा टाइम आता है, जब हमें खुद से यह सवाल करना पड़ता है कि इसे कैसे खत्म किया जाए। मैं भी यही सोच रही हूं। इस शिट पॉट के बारे में नहीं, बल्कि शिट लाइफ के बारे में। हाय, मैं सावी हूं। एक क्रेजी राइड में आपका स्वागत है।" 'लूप लपेटा' 1998 की सुपरहिट जर्मन फिल्म 'रन लोला रन' की हिंदी रीमेक है, जिसे आकाश भाटिया निर्देशित कर रहे हैं।"

अपनी तबियत खराब होने की खबरों का शर्मिला टैगोर ने किया खंडन, बोलीं- मैं एकदम ठीक हूं

दिग्गज एक्ट्रेस शर्मिला टैगोर ने उन खबरों का खंडन किया है, जिनमें उनके बीमार होने की बात कही जा रही थी। एक इंटरव्यू में उन्होंने कहा कि वे एकदम ठीक हैं और चिंता की कोई बात नहीं है। इसी इंटरव्यू में 76 वर्षीय शर्मिला ने बताया कि वे खुद को किताबें पढ़ने, सोशल इंगेजमेंट, बच्चों और नाती-पोतों के साथ वक्त बिताने में व्यस्त रख रही हैं। ऐसी चर्चा थी कि बेटे सैफ अली खान की वेब सीरीज 'तांडव' पर हुए विवाद के बाद शर्मिला की तबियत बिगड़ गई थी।

फिर अनुभव सिन्हा के साथ लौटे आयुष्मान खुराना, फिल्म 'अनेक' का फर्स्ट लुक किया रिलीज

'आर्टिकल 15' के बाद एक बार फिर डायरेक्टर अनुभव सिन्हा और एक्टर आयुष्मान खुराना की जोड़ी पर्दे पर लौट रही है। फिल्म का नाम होगा 'अनेक'। अनुभव और आयुष्मान दोनों ने ही सोशल मीडिया पर फिल्म के क्लैपबोर्ड की फोटो साझा कर इस बात की पुष्टि कर दी है। आयुष्मान ने सोशल पर लिखा है, "अनेक के लिए एक बार फिर अनुभव सिन्हा सर के साथ आकर एक्साइटेड हूं। पेश है मेरे किरदार जोशुआ का फर्स्ट लुक।" सूत्रों की मानें तो 'अनेक' अनुभव सिन्हा की अब तक की सबसे महंगी फिल्म होगी, जो बड़े पैमाने पर बनाई जा रही है।

पैर में चोट लगने के बावजूद अजय देवगन की फिल्म 'मे डे' के शूट करती रहीं आकांक्षा सिंह

हिंदी में 'बद्रीनाथ की दुल्हनिया' और कन्नड़ में 'पहलवान' जैसी फिल्में कर चुकीं आकांक्षा सिंह अमिताभ बच्चन और अजय देवगन स्टारर 'मे डे' में अहम भूमिका निभा रही हैं। सूत्रों की मानें तो पिछले दिनों उन्होंने पैर में चोट लगने के बावजूद हैदराबाद में इस फिल्म की शूटिंग जारी रखी। ताकि मेकर्स, कलाकारों और क्रू मेंबर्स का नुकसान न हो। शेड्यूल पूरा होने के बाद उन्होंने शूटिंग से ब्रेक ले लिया था। लेकिन पूरी तरह रिकवर न होने के बावजूद उन्होंने एक दिन पहले शुरू हुए मुंबई शेड्यूल के लिए शूटिंग शुरू कर दी है। अजय देवगन के निर्देशन में बन रही इस फिल्म में रकुल प्रीत सिंह की भी अहम भूमिका है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंWHO ने कहा- वैक्सीन पर राष्ट्रवादी रवैया सही नहीं, इससे वायरस ज्यादा ताकतवर और खतरनाक हो जाएगा - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - मानसिक सुख शांति बनी रहेगी। आप अपनी प्रतिभा व ऊर्जा द्वारा हर परिस्थिति का सामना करने में समर्थ रहेंगे। स्वयं के विकास के लिए स्वभाव में थोड़ा स्वार्थीपन लाना भी जरूरी है। खासतौर पर महिला वर्...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser