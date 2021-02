बॉलीवुड ब्रीफ:बहनोई की फिल्म के लिए सलमान ने रोकी दूसरी फिल्म की शूटिंग, 17 साल बाद बॉलीवुड में लौट रहे नागार्जुन

TAAPSEE - PRATIK GANDHI: NEW FILM ANNOUNCEMENT... #TaapseePannu and #PratikGandhi [won accolades for his act in #Scam1992] to star in #WohLadkiHaiKahaan?... Starts 2021-end... Directed by Arshad Syed... Produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur. pic.twitter.com/lIXzFXEjhb