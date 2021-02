बॉलीवुड ब्रीफ:सरकार दे सकती हैं सुशांत के नाम पर नेशनल अवॉर्ड, 'दृश्यम 2' में लौटेंगे अजय-तब्बू, कुमार मंगत ने खरीदे फिल्म के राइट्स

The untold true story of Captain Vikram Batra (PVC) is all set to unravel on the big screens. #Shershaah coming to theatres near you on 2nd July, 2021. See you at the movies!@advani_kiara @vishnu_dir @karanjohar @apoorvamehta18 @b_shabbir @aishah333 @harrygandhi @somenmishra0 pic.twitter.com/FtDlyKXaa3