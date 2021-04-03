पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बॉलीवुड ब्रीफ:2 अप्रैल को रिलीज हो सकती है अक्षय कुमार की 'सूर्यवंशी',अपनी शादी की खबरों पर आया श्रद्धा कपूर का रिएक्शन

एक घंटा पहले

सिनेमाघरों की 100 फीसदी सिटिंग कैपेसिटी की ओपनिंग के साथ ही अक्षय कुमार की फिल्म 'सूर्यवंशी' की रिलीज डेट के कयास लगने शुरू हो गए हैं। ताजा रिपोर्ट्स की मानें तो रोहित शेट्टी के निर्देशन में बनी यह कॉप फिल्म गुड फ्राइडे के मौके पर 2 अप्रैल को रिलीज हो सकती है। कहा जा रहा है रोहित शेट्टी और फिल्म की प्रोडक्शन कंपनी रिलायंस एंटरटेनमेंट की सिनेमाघर मालिकों से बातचीत जारी है। अगले सप्ताह तक फिल्म की रिलीज डेट का आधिकारिक ऐलान हो सकता है।

2. 'तख्त' के बंद होने की खबर पर आया करन जौहर का रिएक्शन

फिल्ममेकर करन जौहर ने उन रिपोर्ट्स का खंडन किया है, जिनमें उनकी मल्टीस्टारर फिल्म 'तख्त' के बंद होने की बात कही जा रही थी। एक न्यूज वेबसाइट को दिए अपने बयान में उन्होंने कहा, "फिल्म बंद नहीं हुई है। बस इसमें देरी हो रही है।" रिपोर्ट्स में कहा जा रहा था कि ताजा राजनीतिक माहौल को देखते हुए करन यह फिल्म बनाने से डर रहे हैं, क्योंकि इसकी कहानी मुगल शासक औरंगजेब और उसके भाई दारा शिकोह के बीच सिंहासन को लेकर हुई लड़ाई पर आधारित है। इसके अलावा, कोरोना काल में फिल्म बिजनेस को हुए नुकसान को देखते हुए करन इतनी महंगी फिल्म बनाने का रिस्क नहीं लेना चाहते, जिसका बजट लगभग 300 करोड़ रुपए हैं। करीब ढाई साल पहले अनाउंस हुई इस फिल्म में रणवीर सिंह, विक्की कौशल, अनिल कपूर, करीना कपूर, आलिया भट्ट, भूमि पेडणेकर और जान्हवी कपूर जैसे एक्टर्स को कास्ट किया जा चुका है।

3. अगले साल फ्लोर पर आ सकती है 'मुन्ना भाई 3'

संजय दत्त और अरशद वारसी स्टारर 'मुन्ना भाई' फ्रेंचाइजी की तीसरी फिल्म अगले साल फ्लोर पर आ सकती है। इस बात के संकेत प्रोड्यूसर विधु विनोद चोपड़ा ने दिए। एक इंटरव्यू में उन्होंने कहा कि राइटर अभिजात और फिल्म के डायरेक्टर राजकुमार हिरानी स्क्रिप्ट पर काम कर रहे हैं, जो इसी साल के अंत तक पूरी हो सकती है। पिछले दिनों अरशद वारसी ने भी कहा था कि फिल्म के लिए तीन स्क्रिप्ट रेडी हैं, इसके बावजूद फिल्म में हो रही देरी की वजह से वे अनजान हैं।

4. ‘पिप्‍पा’ में संगीत देंगे ए. आर. रहमान

ईशान खट्टर, मृणाल ठाकुर और प्रियांशु पेन्युली की अगली फिल्‍म ‘पिप्‍पा’ का संगीत एआर रहमान देंगे। यह फिल्‍म ब्रिगेडियर बलराम सिंह मेहता की किताब ' द बर्निंग चाफीस ' पर आधारित है। फिल्म में ईशान खट्टर ब्रिगेडियर मेहता के किरदार में नजर आएंगे, जो 45वें कैवेलरी टैंक स्क्वाड्रन का हिस्सा रह चुके हैं। फिल्म अगले साल के आखिर तक रिलीज होगी। रहमान इससे पहले रॉनी स्क्रूवाला और सिद्धार्थ रॉय कपूर के प्रोडक्शन के साथ मिलकर 'स्वदेश', 'रंग दे बसंती', 'जोधा अकबर' और 'दिल्ली 6' जैसे कई आइकॉनिक फिल्मों में काम कर चुके हैं।

5. शादी के सवाल पर चौंकी श्रद्धा कपूर, बोलीं- तुम क्या बोल रहे हो?

श्रद्धा कपूर इन दिनों रणबीर कपूर के साथ लव रंजन की अगली फिल्म की शूटिंग में व्यस्त हैं। 3 फरवरी को उन्होंने इसका पहला शेड्यूल पूरा किया और दूसरा शेड्यूल मार्च में शुरू होगा। फिल्म का पहला शेड्यूल पूरा कर मुंबई लौटीं श्रद्धा कपूर से जब एक पैपराजी ने शादी के प्लान के बारे में पूछा तो उन्होंने जवाब दिया, "तुम क्या बोल रहे हो?" दरअसल, वरुण धवन ने अपनी शादी के बाद सोशल मीडिया पर संकेत दिए थे कि श्रद्धा जल्दी ही फोटोग्राफर रोहन श्रेष्ठ से शादी कर सकती हैं। हालांकि, श्रद्धा के पिता शक्ति कपूर इस खबर का खंडन कर चुके हैं।

