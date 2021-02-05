पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बॉलीवुड रिएक्शन:संदीप नाहर की सुसाइड पर रणवीर शौरी ने दुख जताया, बोले-पर्दे के पीछे का दबाव कभी दिखता नहीं है

फिल्म 'एम एस धोनी : द अनटोल्ड स्टोरी' में सुशांत सिंह राजपूत के सरदार दोस्त के रोल में नजर आए एक्टर संदीप नाहर ने मंगलवार को मुंबई के गोरेगांव स्थित निवास में सुसाइड कर ली है। उनकी मौत के बाद अब कई बॉलीवुड सेलेब्स के रिएक्शन आ रहे हैं। इस बीच एक्टर रणवीर शौरी ने भी पोस्ट शेयर कर संदीप की मौत पर दुख जताया। उन्होंने लिखा, "पर्दे के पीछे का दबाव कभी दिखता नहीं है, ओम शांति।"

बहुत प्रतिभाशाली और समर्पित एक्टर थे
संदीप की फिल्म 'खानदानी शफाखाना' की डायरेक्टर शिल्पी दासगुप्ता ने कहा, "जब मुझे पता चला कि संदीप ने इतना कठोर कदम उठाया है, तो मैं हैरान रह गई। यह खबर सुनकर मैं वास्तव में बहुत परेशान हूं। संदीप एक सज्जन व्यक्ति थे। हमेशा मदद के लिए आगे रहते थे। वह बहुत प्रतिभाशाली और समर्पित एक्टर भी थे।"

पर्सनल और प्रोफेशनल समस्याओं से गुजर रहे थे
संदीप ने सुसाइड करने के कुछ घंटे पहले फेसबुक पर एक सुसाइड नोट और एक वीडियो भी पोस्ट किया था। 32 साल के एक्टर ने अपने इस नोट में बताया था कि वे कई सारी पर्सनल और प्रोफेशनल समस्याओं से गुजर रहे थे। मुंबई पुलिस फिलहाल इस मामले की जांच कर रही है और संदीप की पोस्टमार्टम रिपोर्ट का इंतजार कर रही है।

सोशल मीडिया पर पोस्ट वीडियो में संदीप ने कहा था, "अब जीने की चाह नहीं हो रही है। लाइफ में काफी सुख-दुख देखे। हर बार प्रॉब्लम को फेस किया, लेकिन आज मैं जिस ट्रॉमा से गुजर रहा हूं, वह बर्दाश्त के बाहर है। मैं जानता हूं कि सुसाइड करना कायरता है। मुझे भी जीना था, लेकिन ऐसे जीने का भी क्या फायदा, जहां सुकून और सेल्फ रिस्पेक्ट न हो।"

