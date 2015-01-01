पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कंगना पर केस की सुनवाई:कंगना रनोट के ट्विटर अकाउंट पर सस्पेंशन की मांग: बॉम्बे हाईकोर्ट ने कहा इस पर विचार करेंगे कि यह जनहित याचिका है या नहीं

कथित रूप से सांप्रदायिक नफरत फैलाने के लिए कंगना रनोट के ट्विटर हैंडल को सस्पेंड करने के लिए दिसंबर की शुरुआत में एक जनहित याचिका लगाई गई थी। जिसकी गुरुवार को सुनवाई करते हुए बॉम्बे हाई कोर्ट ने याचिकाकर्ता से पूछा कि क्या वह व्यक्तिगत रूप से ट्वीट से प्रभावित थे। कोर्ट ही अब विचार करेगा कि इस मामले को जनहित याचिका के रूप में लिया जाना चाहिए या नहीं।

अगली सुनवाई 21 दिसंबर को होगी
न्यायमूर्ति एसएस शिंदे और न्यायमूर्ति एम एस कार्णिक की खंडपीठ ने एडवोकेट अली कासिफ खान देशमुख द्वारा दायर याचिका में सुनवाई 21 दिसंबर तक स्थगित कर दी है। याचिका में कहा गया था कि कंगना के ट्विटर अकाउंट को देश में लगातार नफरत फैलाने, घृणा फैलाने और बांटने का प्रयास करने के कारण स्थायी रूप से सस्पेंड कर दिया जाए। उसके अतिवादी और अपमानजनक ट्वीट्स देश में अपराध को बढ़ावा दे रहे हैं।

गुरुवार को ऐसी रही सुनवाई की प्रोसेस
इस मामले में गुरुवार को हुई सुनवाई के दौरान एडवोकेट अली ने याचिका के बारे में अपनी बात रखना शुरु की। इस पर कोर्ट ने उनसे पूछा कि- क्या आप व्यक्तिगत रूप से इससे प्रभावित हुए हैं? अगर आप व्यक्तिगत रूप से दुखी नहीं हैं, इसलिए इस पर विचार करें। हम देखेंगे कि क्या यह वाकई में एक जनहित याचिका है या नहीं।

एडवोकेट अली ने पहले भी कंगना के खिलाफ दो आपराधिक शिकायतें दर्ज की हैं, उनमें से एक में कंगना की बहन रंगोली चंदेल को भी आरोपी बनाया था। इन शिकायतों के आधार पर अक्टूबर में बांद्रा स्थित मजिस्ट्रेट कोर्ट ने कंगना और रंगोली के खिलाफ मुस्लिम समुदाय के खिलाफ ट्वीट के लिए एफआईआर दर्ज करने का आदेश दिया।

याचिकाकर्ता ने महाराष्ट्र के एडवोकेट जनरल एए कुंभकोनी को भी लिखा था कि वह अपने ट्वीट में बॉम्बे हाई कोर्ट में कंगना के खिलाफ अवमानना ​​कार्यवाही शुरू करने के लिए अपनी सहमति की मांग भी की है।

