बर्थ एनिवर्सरी:10 साल बड़े बोनी कपूर से हुई थी मोना शौरी की शादी, श्रीदेवी के कारण उजड़ गया था हंसता-खेलता परिवार

अर्जुन कपूर की मां मोना शौरी कपूर की आज बर्थ एनिवर्सरी है। अगर आज वह जिंदा होतीं तो अपना 57 वां जन्मदिन मना रही होतीं। मोना का 25 मार्च 2012 को निधन हो गया था। उनका देहांत मुंबई के हिंदुजा अस्पताल में कैंसर के चलते हुआ था। फ्यूचर स्टूडियो की सीईओ रही मोना कपूर, प्रोड्यूसर बोनी कपूर की पहली पत्नी थी।

कैंसर से पीड़ित मोना कपूर अपने बेटे अर्जुन कपूर की पहली फिल्म 'इशकजादे' देखना चाहती थीं। लेकिन वक्त ने उनका साथ नहीं दिया और फिल्म की रिलीज से पहले ही उनका निधन हो गया था। उनकी मौत के लगभग डेढ़ महीने बाद, अर्जुन की डेब्यू फिल्म 'इशकजादे' रिलीज हुई थी।

10 साल बड़े बोनी कपूर से हुआ था विवाह

मोना कपूर जब 19 साल की थी तो उनका विवाह अपने से 10 साल बड़े बोनी कपूर से हुआ। यह एक अरेंज मैरिज थी और दोनों ही इस विवाह से खुश थे। अर्जुन कपूर और अंशुला के जन्म के साथ सब कुछ ठीक चल रहा था।

एक तरफ मोना ने परिवार को एक कड़ी के रूप में संभाला तो दूसरी तरफ बोनी कपूर बॉलीवुड में अच्छे फिल्म निर्माता के रूप में अपनी पहचान बना चुके थे। लेकिन जिंदगी के इस शानदार सफर में मोना और बोनी कपूर के बीच श्रीदेवी के आने से दोनों के एक दशक से भी अधिक लंबे वैवाहिक जीवन में दरार आ गई। मोना की जिंदगी में यह एक बड़े सदमे की तरह था। एक तरफ उनके बच्चे स्कूल में जिंदगी के बेहतर मार्ग पर चलने का पाठ सीख रहे थे, तो दूसरी तरफ मोना और बोनी कपूर की शादी में अलगाव का दर्द आ गया।

बनाई अलग पहचान

मोना ने 2007 में एक इंटरव्यू में कहा था- 'वह समय मेरे और मेरे बच्चों के लिए बहुत मुश्किल और दर्द भरा था, लेकिन हमने सच्चाई का मजबूती से सामना किया।' मोना अलगाव के जिस दौर से गुजरी थीं, वह किसी को भी तोड़ सकता है। मोना के परिवार ने ऐसे समय में उनके आत्मविश्वास को बढ़ाया। मोना के पिता, मां और बहन ने उन्हें हिम्मत दी और कहा कि जिंदगी के इस कड़वे सच का सामना करो और एक बहादुर महिला की तरह जिंदगी को जियो।

बॉलीवुड की बाकी स्टार पत्नियां ऐसे समय में मोना को सलाह दे रही थीं कि तुम अपना वजन क्यों नहीं घटाती? तुम स्पा क्यों नहीं ज्वाइन कर लेती? लेकिन मोना ने ऐसे समय में अपनी खुद की पहचान बनाने की सोची और अपने दिल की बात अपने पिता से शेयर की। मोना कपूर जिंदगी के प्रति सकारात्मक सोच रखती थीं। उन्होंने अपनी बहन के साथ मिलकर प्रोडक्शन हाउस खोला और 'युग', 'विलायती बाबू', 'हेरा फेरी' और 'कैसा ये कानून' जैसे सीरियल बनाए। मुंबई में फ्यूचर स्टूडियो का निर्माण और 12 फिल्म सेट का निर्माण मोना कपूर के विजन का ही कमाल था।

बच्चों को हमेशा खुश देखना चाहती थीं

बोनी कपूर से मोना का अलगाव हो जाने के बावजूद उन्होंने अपने बच्चों को कभी ये नहीं कहा कि वे अपने पिता से ना मिला करें। वह जानती थीं कि उनके बच्चे जितना उनसे प्यार करते हैं, उतना ही लगाव पिता के लिए भी रखते हैं। वह अपने बच्चों को हमेशा खुश देखना चाहती थीं और वह कहती भी थीं कि वह नहीं जानती कि एक पुरुष किस तरह से सोचता है, लेकिन बच्चों को पिता से दूर रखना सही नहीं है। मोना जिंदगी को रोलरकॉस्टर की तरह मानती थीं।

