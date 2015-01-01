पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

बर्थडे विश:अथिया शेट्‌टी को बॉयफ्रेंड केएल राहुल ने गिफ्ट की बेस्ट बर्थडे फोटो, अथिया को बताया मैड चाइल्ड

एक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

सुनील शेट्‌टी की बेटी अथिया 5 नवंबर को अपना 28वां बर्थडे सेलिब्रेट कर रही हैं। इसे और खास बनाया है उनके ब्वॉयफ्रेंड क्रिकेटर केएल राहुल ने। राहुल ने एक फोटो इंस्टाग्राम पर शेयर की जिसके कैप्शन में उन्होंने लिखा है- हैप्पी बर्थडे मैड चाइल्ड। फोटो में अथिया राहुल के कंधे पर सिर रखे हुए नजर आ रहीं हैं। दोनों के चेहरा काफी रेडिएंट दिख रहा है।

View this post on Instagram

Happy birthday mad child 🖤

A post shared by KL Rahul👑 (@rahulkl) on Nov 5, 2020 at 4:43am PST

पिछले साल की थी रिलेशनशिप ऑफिशियल
अथिया और राहुल ने अपने रिलेशनशिप को 2019 में अथिया के बर्थडे पर ही ऑफिशियली अनाउंस किया था। जब उन्होंने अथिया के साथ अपनी एक फोटो शेयर करते हुए उन्हें विश किया था। वहीं इस साल अथिया ने भी राहुल के लिए उनके बर्थडे पर स्पेशल इंस्टाग्राम पोस्ट लिखी थी। जिसके कैप्शन में उन्होंने लिखा था- हैप्पी बर्थडे माय पर्सन।

थाईलैंड में साथ बिताया था समय
खबरों के मुताबिक अथिया और राहुल की मुलाकात एक कॉमन फ्रैंड के जरिए हुई थी। वे दोनों पिछले साल ही थाईलैंड में छुटि्टयां बिताने भी साथ गए थे। राहुल ने अपने थाईलैंड वेकेशन की भी फोटो शेयर की थीं। बात अगर अथिया के वर्क फ्रंट की करें तो उन्होंने 2015 में हीरो से डेब्यू किया था। 2019 में उन्हें नवाजुद्दीन के साथ मोतीचूर चकनाचूर में देखा गया था।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकप्तान विराट को केक से रंग दिया साथियों ने, पत्नी अनुष्का भी साथ रहीं - IPL 2020 - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- समय आपके पक्ष में है। इसलिए इसका बेहतर सदुपयोग करें। पिछले कुछ समय से जिन कामों में रुकावट आ रही थी, आज वह बहुत ही सहज व आसान तरीके से हल हो जाएंगे। वस्त्र, आभूषण जैसी खरीदारी में भी समय व्यत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें