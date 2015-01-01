पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हॉलीवुड एक्टर पर केस:हॉलीवुड एक्टर शिया ला बियौफ पर एक्स-गर्लफ्रेंड का आरोप- वह महिलाओं को यूज कर उन्हें नुकसान पहुंचाता है

ब्रिटिश म्यूजिशियन FKA ट्विग्स ने शुक्रवार को पूर्व ब्वॉयफ्रेंड हॉलीवुड एक्टर शिया ला बियौफ के खिलाफ लॉस एंजिल्स के सुपीरियर कोर्ट में मानसिक और शारीरिक उत्पीड़न का केस किया है। ट्विग्स और शिया 2 साल तक रिलेशनशिप में रहे हैं। यह केस ट्विग्स के असली नाम तहलिया बारनेट के नाम से दर्ज किया गया है। हालांकि, अबतक शिया की टीम ने इस केस को लेकर कोई कमेंट नही किया है।

ट्विग्स ने लगाए आरोप

ट्विग्स ने कहा, "शिया ला बियौफ एक खतरनाक इंसान है, वह महिलाओं को यूज करके उन्हें नुकसान पहुंचाता है। उसने मुझे मानसिक और शारीरिक प्रताड़ना दी। वह मुझे डर और अपमान की स्थिति में छोड़ कर चला गया। एक बार उसने मुझे कार में पटक कर मेरा गला घोंटने की कोशिश की और जानबूझकर कर मुझे सेक्सुअल बिमारी देने की भी कोशिश की।"

इसके अलावा ट्विग्स ने ला बियौफ पर उन्हें उनके परिवार से दूर रखने का भी आरोप लगाया है। ट्विग्स ने कहा- "एक बार ला बियौफ ने ड्राइव करते हुए कार का एक्सीडेंट करने की भी धमकी दी थी। उन्हें अपने जीवन से डर लगने लगा है।"

ला बियौफ ने कहा- मैं शर्मिंदा हूं

शिया ने न्यूयॉर्क टाइम्स के इंटरव्यू में कहा '' मैं इस स्थिति में नहीं हूं कि किसी को यह बता सकूं कि मेरे व्यवहार ने उन्हें कैसा महसूस करवाया है। मेरी गुस्सा करने की या शराब पीने की आदत का कोई बहाना नहीं है। मैंने सालों तक अपना और अपने आस-पास के लोगों का अपमान किया है। अपनों को दुखी करने का मेरा पुराना इतिहास रहा है। मैं उस इतिहास से शर्मिंदा हूं और उन लोगों से माफी मांगता हूं, जिन्हें मैंने दुखी किया। इससे ज्यादा में कुछ नहीं कह सकता।''

